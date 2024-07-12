Radhika Merchant's Father Viren Merchant Gets Emotional, Hugs Daughter at Pre-Wedding Puja

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant, today at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The wedding festivities have captured public attention with elaborate pre-wedding celebrations and rituals leading up to the big day.

The couple, who announced their engagement earlier, has been at the center of attention with two pre-wedding celebrations held recently. The first event, hosted in Jamnagar, Gujarat, witnessed a gathering of international dignitaries, including luminaries like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. The festivities were embellished with performances by global artists, including Rihanna, adding a touch of glamour to the occasion.

For their second pre-wedding celebration, Anant and Radhika chose a luxurious cruise across Europe, accommodating their extensive guest list of 1,200 invitees. The four-day extravaganza on the cruise featured themed events such as a toga party and masquerade ball, complemented by electrifying performances by Katy Perry, the Backstreet Boys, and Pitbull.

Ahead of their wedding, the couple engaged in traditional pre-wedding rituals, capturing hearts with a poignant moment during the Grah Shanti Puja. A viral video from the event depicted an emotional exchange between Radhika and her father, who teared up while embracing his daughter. The ceremony also showcased Radhika performing rituals and exchanging heartfelt moments with Anant, further enhancing the celebratory ambiance.

Radhika radiated elegance in a traditional saree adorned with subtle makeup and a bindi, while Anant looked dapper in a red kurta paired with a Nehru Jacket embellished with intricate golden designs, including a cow motif.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s journey towards marital bliss began with their roka in 2022, followed by a formal ceremony in 2023, culminating in this grand wedding affair in Mumbai. The festivities have been a blend of tradition and opulence, reflecting the couple’s distinctive style and the Ambani family’s grandeur.

