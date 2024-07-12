Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant’s Grand Wedding: From Beckham To Kim Kardashian, Discover The Star-Studded Guest List

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant in a spectacular wedding celebration this weekend at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. From July 12 to July 14, the city will host a series of grand events that will see an extraordinary convergence of celebrities, dignitaries, and global business leaders.

A Grand Celebration Unfolds

The wedding festivities will kick off on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah ceremony, marking the beginning of this lavish union. Following this, on July 13, the couple will partake in the Shubh Aashirwad ritual, a traditional blessing ceremony. The celebrations will culminate on July 14 with the Mangal Utsav, a grand wedding reception that promises to be a spectacular affair, as reported by ANI.

Business Tycoons and Hollywood Icons

The wedding will also attract some of the most prominent figures from the business and entertainment worlds. Expected attendees include Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Lee, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet, HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Morgan Stanley MD Michael Grimes, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, BP CEO Murray Auchincloss, and Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay.

In addition to the global business elite, the event will feature stars from both Hollywood and Bollywood. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Mike Tyson, John Cena, David Beckham, and Adele are set to be part of the celebration.

A Star-Studded Guest List

This opulent affair will see an array of high-profile guests from various spheres of public life. Bloomberg has revealed that notable international figures such as former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are among those expected to grace the occasion.

According to Economic Times, the guest list will also include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, social media sensation Jay Shetty, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Bollywood and Beyond

Among the Indian celebrities already in Mumbai for the wedding are Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ram Charan, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The city is abuzz with excitement as the countdown to this grand wedding event continues.

Mukesh Ambani has spared no expense for his son’s wedding, pulling out all the stops to ensure a weekend filled with elegance, grandeur, and unforgettable moments. Top performers from around the world have been invited to add an extra touch of magic to the festivities.

