Radhika Merchant Setting Wedding Standards, Wears Dupatta Made Up Of Real Flowers

Radhika Merchant looked absolutely stunning in a yellow lehenga choli and floral dupatta at her haldi ceremony on July 8. Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor shared beautiful photos of Radhika in this lovely outfit designed by Anamika Khanna.

Rhea also posted pictures of Radhika in a salmon pink lehenga choli, which she likely wore after the ceremony.

Radhika’s haldi outfit featured a beautifully embellished lehenga choli. The standout piece was her floral dupatta, decorated with mogra flower buds and a border of yellow marigold flowers.

Radhika looked graceful and elegant, accessorizing her outfit with floral jewelry. With glowing skin, a small red bindi, and nude lipstick, Radhika’s bridal look was truly stunning.

The Ambani Grand Wedding

