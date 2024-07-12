Akshay Kumar To Skip Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding After Testing Positive For Covid-19: Report

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest names in the film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following due to his effective performances and strong screen presence. The star is now in the limelight for an unexpected reason. According to reports, ‘Khiladi’ has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be able to attend Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar To Miss Anant Ambani’s Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to exchange wedding vows in a grand and memorable ceremony that will be attended by some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry.

However, Akshay Kumar will not be one of them. According to the Hindustan Times, he has tested positive for Covid-19. And will hence be skipping the festivities.

“The actor tested positive on Friday morning, and would end up missing the last leg of promotions, as well as Anant Ambani’s wedding for which Anant had personally gone to invite him. It’s disappointing but the responsible guy that Akshay is, he has immediately isolated himself,” a source

The source added that Akshay fell sick while promoting ‘Sarfira’.

On The Work Front

Akshay Kumar is going through a buddy phase on the work front. His latest film ‘Sarfira’ opened in theatres on Friday, July 12. The underdog saga is a remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’, which featured Suriya. Sarfira revolves around Veer, a pilot-turned-businessman, who tries to revolutionise the aviation industry. The cast includes Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and R Sarathkumar. The film, like the original version, is directed by Sudha Kongara. It has received rave reviews with critics praising the performances and screenplay.

Akshay Kumar will also be seen in ‘Kannappa’, starring Vishnu Manchu. The film is a devotional drama and features the mass hero as Lord Shiva.. The film is set to hit screen in multiple languages later this year.