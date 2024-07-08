Ram Charan's ‘Game Changer’ To Hit Screens In 2024? Shankar Has This To Say

Ram Charan will soon be seen in ‘Game Changer’, one of the most eagerly-awaited films of his career. It has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it marks his first collaboration with Shankar. Major portions of The film have been wrapped up but there’s no official update about its release date. However, some rumours suggest that it will hit screens later this year. During the press meet of ‘Indian 2’, Shankar reacted to this speculation.

Shankar Shares Disappointing Update About Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’

‘Game Changer’ is one of the biggest films of Shankar’s career and has garnered attention with its colourful posters. There was recently some speculation that the film would arrive in theatres later this year and this has created a great deal of excitement among fans.

Shankar recently addressed these rumours. Speaking at the press meet of ‘Indian 2’, the ace filmmaker said that he would decide on the release date only after completing the edit.

About ‘Game Changer’

‘Game Changer’ is billed as a political thriller and reportedly has shades of the yesteryear classic Mudhalvan. The upcoming flick features the mass hero in the role of a principled civil servet.

Shankar, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of ‘Indian 2’. The film features Kamal Haasan in the lead and is a sequel to the 1996 classic ‘Indian’. ‘Ulaganayagan’ will be seen in multiple looks in the biggie. Its cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, and the late Vivekh. Indian 2 is set to hit screens on July 12. its sequel is scheduled to be released a few months after the second part.