Will Prabhas' Character Die In Kalki 2898 AD Sequel? This Mahabharat Actor Makes A BOLD Prediction

The Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is roaring at the box-office as it nears the rare 1000 crore mark globally. The director of the sci-fi dystopian epic Nag Ashwin has already confirmed the sequel. While fans eagerly wait for the sequel, TV Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj has made a bold prediction. Scroll down to know the details.

In a latest interview with a leading publication, BR Chopra’s TV show Mahabharat actor Nitish praised Nag Ashwin for making “clever use of Mahabharat characters and the futuristic birth of Kalki.” He also added that Hindi film producers should learn from the South.

Will Prabhas’ Character Die In Kalki 2898 AD Sequel?

Nitish Bharadwaj, who played the role of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s TV show Mahabharat in 1988 claimed that Prabhas’ character would die in Kalki 2898 AD. He said, “Prabhas, aka Karna, will die in the ambition of being accepted by the villain despite Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan) and Krishna showing him the path to redemption.”

He teased that in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin doesn’t have to “hide Krishna’s face” since he is “available.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

Nitish Bharadwaj Praises Nag Ashwin

While showering praises on Nag Ashwin, Nitish stated, “(Nag Ashwin has) made clever use of Mahabharat characters and the futuristic birth of Mahavishnu’s last avatar Kalki. Hindi film producers must learn from the South as they are so deeply rooted in our scriptures and epics that even their inspirational versions seem correct.”

He added, “No doubt, Kalki seems to have definite visual inspiration from Mad Max movies. Yet, it seemed different because, eventually, the sets and production design were less important to me than the foreground story. Ashwin merged the 2 extremely well.”

Ravi Chopra, the son of producer BR Chopra, directed the TV show Mahabharat. First aired on Doordarshan from 1988 to 1990, the 94-episode serial was based on the epic Mahabharat. Girija Shankar, Goofy Paintal, Gajendra Chauhan, Pankaj Dheer, Mukesh Khanna, and Roopa Ganguly were among the other actors who starred in the show.

Speaking of Kalki 2898 AD, with an estimated budget of ₹600 crore, Nag Ashwin’s ambitious 3D spectacle Kalki 2898 AD is being hailed as the most costly film ever made in India.

On June 27, the action drama featuring mythology and science fiction was released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana are among the stars of Kalki 2898 AD, which is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

