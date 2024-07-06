Justin Bieber Gets Slammed By Indian Fans For Not Posing For Paparazzi At Airport Like Rihanna: Such A Rude Personality

Global pop icon Justin Bieber belted out some of his biggest hits to make the Ambanis groove at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 5. He then soon left for the airport but did not oblige the paparazzi.

Despite the media screaming his name and asking him to pose for a few seconds at the airport, the crooner ignored their calls and kept walking towards the airport entry gate. This did not go down well with the Internet as many compared him to Rihanna who proved to be more media-friendly.

Justin Bieber Flies Back To USA

After performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet in Mumbai on Friday, Justin Bieber left the country a few hours later. The Canadian music sensation ignored the paparazzi’s repeated requests for close-up shots of him as they hurried to the airport rather than posing.

A paparazzo account shared a video on Instagram which showed Justin reaching a private airport with his entourage and with heavy security.

With haste, Justin got out of the automobile, welcomed the airport staff, and went inside. The paparazzi outside the airport continued to yell, “Justin, we want a picture with you,” but their entreaties went unanswered. As Justin left India, he was observed wearing a white vest.

Fans React To Justin Bieber Ignoring The Paps

Indian fans were not pleased with how Justin Bieber treated the media while flying back to his country. Reacting to the same, one user stated, “Pap he is not even looking back itna dum kahi or Lago.”

Another stated, “Bro like you came here in India after so long and you didn’t even bother to look back and pose for your Indian audience!!!!! Can’t you even show a little bit of care & tenderness towards humans who love you!! Soo bullshit!!”

The next one added, “He doesn’t like paps esp when they are shouting in this rowdy manner.” And, one concluded, “Such a rude personality @justinbieber he didn’t even see back to the media but still they were calling him constantly but he disappointed the media members”

When Rihanna travelled to India in March of this year to attend Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, she did more than just take the stage; she lingered to mingle with the attendees.

At the afterparty, she even shared a few steps with Janhvi Kapoor on the latter’s well-known song Zingaat. She was later spotted at the airport where she hugged and thanked the airport security personnel, posed for pictures with the paparazzi, and left India.

Justin Bieber Made The Ambanis Groove

At the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Justin opted for a casual avatar wearing jacket with a white vest and loose pants with his signature snap back cap.

This is the second time when the Grammy-winning singer landed in India. He first came here in 2017 for a massive concert in Mumbai.

The auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function, will kick off the main festivities of Anant and Radhika’s wedding on Friday, July 12.

Guests are urged to enjoy the occasion by wearing in traditional Indian garb, according to sources. Shubh Aashirwad, on Saturday, July 13, will bring the festivities to a close. The wedding celebration, or Mangal Utsav, is the last event and is set for Sunday, July 14.

