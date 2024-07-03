Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: After Rihanna, Are Drake, Adele And Lana Del Ray Flying To Mumbai?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married on July 12 in a grand event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. And, since the Ambanis are famous for calling some of the top global celebrities at their events, it is now being reported that singers namely Adele and Lana Del Ray might perform on the big day.

And, if this was not enough, Toronto rap heavyweight Drake might also land in India for a special performance for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Their wedding will span over three days will feature three events – ‘Shubh Vivaah’ on July 12 followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ on July 13 and ‘Mangal Utsav’ or the wedding reception on July 14.

The news comes after pop queen Rihanna performed at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar in March 2024. Hence, there is a strong buzz on the Internet that Ambanis might actually end up calling Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey for the Mumbai wedding.

If sources are to be believed, the singers may travel to India in order to participate in the wedding festivities, which are scheduled for July 12–14. Additionally, they disclosed that discussions and agreements are presently underway to guarantee these musicians’ availability for the wedding festivities.

Following the Jamnagar festivities, The Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli graced the cruise festivities, with the latter performing live for an audience on the Italian island of Portofino.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani organised a mass wedding for over 50 underprivileged couples on July 2 ahead of their son Anant Ambani’s wedding.

Some 800 people attended the mass wedding celebration, which was hosted at Thane’s Reliance Corporate Park and represented the families of the newlyweds. At the function were Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Akash and Shloka Mehta, Isha and Anand Piramal, and others.

On June 29, Anant Ambani’s wedding celebrations began with a little puja ceremony at their Mumbai home, Antilia.

Their lavish wedding invitation has just gone viral on social media. A viral video featuring a little silver-plated temple embellished with representations of several Hindu deities has captured the attention of many people, presenting the wedding invite.

When the beautifully crafted box is opened, a background of Hindi mantras is visible, and it appears to have golden statues as well. The invitation comes with multiple pamphlets that list the different events.

