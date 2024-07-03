Sidharth Malhotra's Loyal Fan Gets Duped Of Rs 50 Lakh By A Fan Page Which Claimed Kiara Advani Did 'Black Magic' On Him

There have been many incidents of fans getting duped in the name of their favourite stars. In the latest similar incident, a loyal fan of Sidharth Malhotra from the USA, shared how he got scammed by a fan page of the Bollywood actor.

The fan identified as Minoo Vasudevan revealed how she got duped of Rs 50 lakh. In a series of tweets, Minoo also shared that the fan page accused Kiara Advani of doing black magic on him.

Sidharth Malhotra Fan Gets Duped Of Rs 50 Lakh

In a tweet, Minoo Vasudevan stated, “Dear @sidmalhotra & all Sidians, My name is Minoo Vasudevan from USA. There is a serious incident you all should know about admins Aliza & Husna Parveen, @sidmalhotra.updates.”

She added, “Between October 2023 to December 2023, they stole 50 lakhs from me. Between October 18th-24th 2023, they stole 10.5K rupees from my friend in UK, Maariya. Disclaimer: Some chats & evidence during this time have been deleted. However, I have crucial ones as evidence.”

Following the event, Minoo, in a series of tweets, narrated how Advani coerced Sidharth into marrying her by threatening to harm his family.

“She exploited him physically, s*xually, & financially along with her goons, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta & Manish Malhotra. Additionally, she cheated on him with them & all her other co-stars & did black magic on him,” read the tweet.

After a fan claimed that Sidharth’s life was in jeopardy, Minoo posted screenshots and wrote that she had to pay weekly fees on the fan page in order to speak with the actor.

She tweeted, “Furthermore, she & the Dharma crew took full control of his bank account by threatening to kill his family if he didn’t give them his bank password & signed chequebooks. Aliza asked me to help her ‘save Sid’. I obliged, and Aliza introduced me to Sid’s fake PR team member, Deepak Dubey (@magical_master_of_mumbai). He, in turn, introduced me to an informer on Kiara’s team, Radhika (@sidharthdefender). They would tell me inside info on Sid & Kiara’s every move.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have, so far, not reacted to these allegations. We will keep you posted. For more updates, keep following NewsX.

