Fawad Khan Is FINALLY Coming Back To Bollywood After A Gap Of Eight Years With This Actress- Deets Inside!

It was in 2016 when we last saw Fawad Khan in Bollywood. It was Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which marked Fawad’s last outing in an Indian movie before the political tensions between India and Pakistan led to a complete ban on artistes from the neighbouring country.

However, things are looking on the brighter side after the ban was lifted in December 2023. And, if the latest reports are to be believed, Fawad Khan has signed his first Bollywood movie after a gap of eight years.

Is Fawad Khan FINALLY Making His Bollywood Comeback?

Fawad Khan, as per a report by Filmfare, has finally signed his first Bollywood project after eight years. He will be reportedly starring with Vaani Kapoor. Though the name of the movie is not revealed, it has come to our knowledge that the two will shoot a portion of it in London.

The report stated that Fawad has been roped-in with Vaani Kapoor in a film that’s about to go into production soon. The insider also revealed that the shoot of the untitled project will kick-start in London soon. The movie is currently in it pre-production.

When Pakistani Artistes Got Banned In India?

Pakistani artistes faced a ban on working in India after Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) had passed a resolution to ban Pakistani actors from the industry following the Uri attack.

At the time, The president of IMPPA, TP Aggarwal said, “(The) IMPPA in their 87th annual general meeting passed (a resolution that) no Pakistani will be hired by their producer members forever.”

Apart from Fawad Khan, artistes like Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, Rahet Fateh Ali Khan among other actors, singers, musicians, lyricists, and technicians faced trouble and had to stop working in India.

However, in December 2023, a petition demanding an outright ban on Indian individuals, businesses, and organisations working with Pakistani performers, including actors, singers, musicians, lyricists, and technicians, was denied by the Bombay High Court. Judges Sunil B. Shukre and Firdosh P. Pooniwalla presided over the court, which ruled that the petition lacked substance and was a “retrograde step in promoting cultural harmony, unity, and peace.”

Fawad Khan’s New Projects

While, we are yet to get more information on Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback project, he will soon be seen in a series called Barzakh. With this, he will be reuniting with Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed. The show will start streaming from July 19.

Fawad will also be seen in Pakistan’s first Netflix project Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The actor is also producing and starring in Neelofar with Mahira Khan.

He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his romantic comedy Khoobsurat (2014), which marked his Bollywood debut. After acting in the family drama Kapoor & Sons (2016), he was praised by critics even more and was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

