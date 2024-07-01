‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Day 4 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Prabhas-led Film Storms Into Rs 500 Crore Club

The Prabhas-fronted ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which opened in theatres on June 27, has set the box office on fire and received rave reviews from critics. The biggie entered the coveted Rs 400 crore club on Saturday (April 29 ), its third day, much to the delight of fans. It continued its dream run on its first Sunday (April 30) and remained the undisputed choice of the audience

Prabhas-led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Refuses To Slow Down

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin of ‘Mahanati’ fame, grossed an impressive Rs 415 crore at the worldwide box office in three days much to the joy of Darling’s ardent fans. It witnessed good growth on its first Sunday and earned Rs 140 crore on the fourth day. Its total collection stands at an impressive Rs 555 crore.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ grossed nearly Rs 38 crore on the fourth day in the Telugu states. Its 4-day collection in this market stands at approximately Rs 171.5 crore.

The sci-fi actioner has also found wide patronage in the Hindi belt where it netted Rs 40 crore on April 30. Its total collection in this market stands at Rs 112.5 crore.

NUMBERS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS… #Kalki2898AD ROARS, has a ROCKING 4-day *extended* weekend… Look at the day-wise trends, especially the massive jump on Day 4 [Sun]… Just one word: TERRIFIC… This one’s a BOXOFFICE MONSTER. Let the truth be told: #Kalki2898AD has found… pic.twitter.com/3Lgmk2TOx1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2024

The film is also doing well in territories such as Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

What’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ About?

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava, a bounty hunter, and marks his maiden collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film revolves around the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’ and has references to The Mahabharata.

Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. The ensemble cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Saswata, Vijay Deverakonda, and Disha Patani. The ‘Indian 2’ star plays Supreme Yaskin, the heartless antagonist, in the pan-India film.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opened in theatres on June 27 and is currently playing in theatres worldwide. It is Prabhas’ first film after the Prashanth Neel-fronted Salaar.

Show Full Article