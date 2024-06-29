‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which opened in theatres on June 27, has emerged as a rage at the global box office and received rave reviews for its grand presentation. Veteran actor Nagarjuna recently took to social media to laud the dystopian drama. In his heartfelt message, ‘King’ lauded the cast and the rest of the team.

Nagarjuna Gives a Shout-out to Prabhas-led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas, has set the box office on fire and received rave reviews from all corners. On Saturday, June 29, Nagarjuna took to X to praise the film. He called it a mix of fiction and mythology and lauded the stellar performances. The ‘Siva’ star called Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Ashwatthama in the biggie, the “original mass hero”. He went on to heap praise on Prabhas for stealing the show with his performance again.

"Congratulations to the team of Super duper #Kalki2898AD!!Naagi you took us to another time and another place . entwining fiction with mythology and history so effortlessly!!Amith Ji, the original mass hero… Sir, you are on fire🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 can't wait to see Kamalji in the sequel…did not get enough of him! Prabhas you did it all over again!! Deepika ji you look so ethereal andconvincing as the divine mother!! And the rest of the team👏👏👏 Ashwini Dutt Garu, dear sweety and Swapna, God bless you! Indian cinema has done it again!!, (sic)" read his post.

Congratulations to the team of Super duper #Kalki2898AD!!

Naagi you took us to another time and another place . entwining fiction with mythology and history so effortlessly!!

Amith Ji, the original mass hero… Sir, you are on fire🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 can’t wait to see Kamalji in the… — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 29, 2024

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, shot on a budget of Rs 600 crore, grossed Rs 191 crore on the first day and emerged as the highest opener of the year.

About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava and marks his collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film centres on the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is the first Telugu film of her career. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Disha Patani. The ‘Indian 2’ star plays the Supreme Yaskin, the deadly antagonist, in the film.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ hit screens on June 27 and is currently playing in theatres worldwide.

