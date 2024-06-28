Kalki 2898 AD: From SS Rajamouli To Mrunal Thakur & Vijay Deverakonda, Here's A Complete List Of Unexpected Cameos In The Film

Kalki 2898 AD has finally hit the big screens across the country and overseas. The film boasts a massive star cast with Prabhas in lead along with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in equally prominent roles.

After the release, fans are also gushing over unexpected cameos in the film. From SS Rajamouli to Mrunal Thakur, Kalki 2898 AD has upped the ante with director Nag Ashwin roping in multiple stars for a blink-and-miss role. Here’s a list of all the cameos in Kalki 2898 AD:

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur in Kalki 2898 AD plays the role of a rebel named Divya. While talking about her cameo, Mrunal revealed, “When I was approached for Kalki, I didn’t even take a moment to say yes.”

She continued, “I have immense faith in producers Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka. Our successful collaboration in Sita Ramam made this an easy decision. And being part of this mammoth of a project and this absolute visionary filmmaking was something I knew I had to be part of.” Mrunal has earlier worked with Vyjayanthi Movies for her debut Telugu film Sita Ramam.

Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma’s cameo is that of a street food seller. The veteran director appears for a few seconds in the movie. Talking about the same, he extended his thanks to Nag Ashwin for giving him his ‘acting debut’ in the film on X. He tweeted, “Hey @nagashwin7 KUDOS to ur AMBITION and IMAGINATION..@srbachchan is a 100 times more dynamic than ever and #prabhas is in a never before seen avatar and AHEM also THANKS for giving me my acting DEBUT #Kalki2898.”

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan added to the hype of Kalki 2898 AD. The renowned actor appears in the movie for a few minutes furthering layering the plot. Without giving much the spoilers, Dulquer appears in a flashback as Bhairava (Prabhas) narrates his life story.

SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli and Prabhas go way long back since the Baahubali days. Hence, the acclaimed director appearing for a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD only added more excitement for the audience. Rajamouli plays the role of an unnamed bounty hunter racing in a futuristic car to get Bhairava’s bounty.

On X, he stated, “Loved the world-building of #Kalki2898AD… It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings. Darling just killed it with his timing and ease.”

He added, “Great support from Amitabh ji, Kamal sir, and Deepika. The last 30 minutes of the film took me to a whole new world. Kudos to Nagi and the entire Vyjayanthi team for their unmatched efforts in executing it.”

Loved the world-building of #Kalki2898AD… It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings.

Darling just killed it with his timing and ease… Great support from Amitabh ji, Kamal sir, and Deepika.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda’s cameo probably got the most round of applause in the movie halls. The actor plays the role of Arjun of Mahabharata who goes against Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama in the battlefield.

While congratulating the director and the whole team for the success of Kalki 2898 AD, Vijay on X wrote, “Nagiiiii. Prabhas annaa. @VyjayanthiFilms. I am so happy for all of you, you deserve all the love and success and power. Celebrating for you and God bless you. Respects to @SrBachchan sir, @deepikapadukone and @ikamalhaasan sir, #Kalki wouldn’t be the same without you. #Kalki2898AD will be remembered long after we are all gone @nagashwin7.”

Nagiiiii ❤️

Prabhas annaa ❤️@VyjayanthiFilms ❤️ I am so happy for all of you, you deserve all the love and success and power. Celebrating for you and

Faria Abdullah

Tollywood actress Faria Abdullah made a small guest appearance in Kalki 2898 AD. She shared her enthusiasm on Instagram, writing, “@nag_ashwin WHAT HAVE YOU DONE!!! What is thissss!? Just watched #kalki2898 and I immediately want to go back in and watch it again!”

Malvika Nair

Malvika Nair is another actress who was seen in a cameo role in the Prabhas starrer sci-fi epic. She plays the role of Uttara, Abhimanyu’s wife (Arjuna’s son). Ashwatthama kills Uttara’s unborn son. KV Anudeep and Srinivas Avasarala are other actors who are seen in a very small in the film.

