Did Tiger Shroff Charge Rs.165 Crore For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan & Ganapath? New SHOCKING Claims Made By This Producer

Pooja Entertainment, a production house run by Jackky Bhagnani and his father Vashu Bhagnani, has been making headlines for the last few days for apparently being under a massive debt of Rs.250 Crore. In the middle of the crisis, it was reported that Akshay Kumar was paid a handsome amount of Rs.165 crore for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

However, it looks like it was not Akshay Kumar but Tiger Shroff who bagged the aforementioned amount but Tiger. And, the revelation comes after producer Suneel Darshan, in a new interview, dropped a hint about the same.

In an interview with a leading daily, Suneel Darshan reacted to the speculations of Akshay Kumar getting Rs. 165 crore for the movie. He stated, “I can’t comment since the figure mentioned by you seems inaccurate. That seems to be closer to Tiger Shroff’s price.”

When asked how much more was Akshay paid if ₹165 crore is closer to Tiger’s fee, to this Suneel said, “I wouldn’t like to comment on that. But I will say this: Vashu Bhagnani enjoyed a ‘Midas Touch’ phase in the 1990s when he collaborated with David Dhawan for almost half a dozen movies.”

Tiger Shroff has, so far, not reacted to these news claims. Even Akshay Kumar has maintained his silence on the same. There have been several reports off late claiming that Pooja Entertainment is under ₹250 crore debt.

For the unversed, Tiger has worked on two films produced by Pooja Entertainment i.e. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath. Both the movies, unfortunately, tanked at the box-office. Akshay, on the other hand, has done four movies with them namely Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Bell Bottom, Mission Raniganj and Cuttputlli.

Several crew members last week accused Pooja Entertainment of not clearing their payments on time.

A report by a gossip site also claimed that the seven-floor office of the production banner in Mumbai was being sold off to get rid off ₹250 crore debt amid the growing financial hassles.

Pooja Entertainment was set up in 1986 and is best known for producing movies such as Coolie no.1, Biwi no.1, Rangrezz, Shaadi no.1 and Jawaani Jaaneman.

