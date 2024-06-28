Hina Khan Faces Stage 3 Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Shares On Social Media

Television actor Hina Khan has revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. In an official statement posted on Instagram, the 36-year-old actress expressed her resolve to conquer the disease with the support of her family.

In her Instagram post, Hina Khan addressed her fans and well-wishers: “Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”

She continued with a plea for privacy during this difficult time: “I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love. Love, Hina.”

Celebrities including Ankita Lokhande, Rohan Mehra, Aamir Ali, Sayantani Ghosh, and others have extended their wishes for her speedy recovery.

Hina Khan gained immense popularity for her role as Akshara in the television serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She further showcased her versatility and garnered a significant fan base through her appearances on reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Transitioning to films and digital platforms, she has been part of projects like ‘Hacked’ and ‘Damaged 2’.

Fans and colleagues continue to pour in their support and prayers for Hina Khan’s recovery during this challenging time.

WHO IS HINA KHAN?

Hina Khan, born on October 2, 1987, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, is a prominent Indian television actress. She gained fame for her role as Akshara in the popular TV series “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” from 2009 to 2016. Her portrayal earned her multiple awards and a strong fan base.

Hina furthered her career by participating in reality shows like “Bigg Boss 11” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8,” showcasing her versatility beyond acting. She made her film debut in 2020 with “Hacked” and has appeared in several web series.

Known for her fashion sense and active presence on social media, Hina Khan continues to be a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry, balancing television, films, and digital platforms with philanthropic endeavours.

Career Highlights:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2009-2016): Hina Khan gained immense popularity for her role as Akshara in the long-running Star Plus TV series “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” Her portrayal of Akshara, a traditional daughter-in-law and wife, endeared her to audiences across India. Reality Shows: Bigg Boss 11 (2017-2018): Hina Khan participated in the reality show “Bigg Boss 11,” where she emerged as one of the most popular contestants. Her journey in the Bigg Boss house showcased her personality and earned her a significant fan following.

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 (2017): She also participated in “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8” and impressed viewers with her fearless stunts.

Post-Television Career: After gaining fame in television serials and reality shows, Hina Khan ventured into films and digital platforms.

Films: She made her film debut with the 2020 psychological thriller film “Hacked,” where she played the lead role.

Web Series: Hina Khan appeared in several web series, including “Damaged 2,” “Unlock,” and “Smartphone.”



Achievements and Awards:

Hina Khan has received numerous awards for her performances in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” including multiple Indian Television Academy Awards and Star Parivaar Awards.

