How Old is Senapathy in Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’? Shankar Reveals

Kamal Haasan will soon be seen in Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’, one of the biggest Tamil films of the year. The vigilante drama has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it features the veteran actor as the freedom fighter Senapathy, a character he first played in 1996. The character’s age has become a hot topic of discussion among netizens.

Going by the trailer, he is quite old in ‘Indian 2’ and performs martial arts with ease despite his age. There is a perception among some that this is hard to digest. In an interview, Shankar addressed these concerns and said he considers Senapathy to be a “superhero”.

Shankar Reveals Senapathy’s Age in ‘Indian 2’

The trailer of ‘Indian 2’ was released a couple of days ago and it created a buzz among Kamal Haasan’s fans. In it, an aged Senapathy is seen pulling off martial arts moves on his foes. He also goes shirtless in a sequence. Some fans were not convinced about this aspect of the trailer. In an interview with Film Companion, Shankar confirmed that Senapathy is 103 years old in ‘Indian 2’ and justified the action sequences by stating that rules don’t really apply to Indian Thatha.

“I am seeing him as a martial artist master. In China, there are many martial arts masters, and one master name is Lu Zijian, who is 108 years old. He is still active, flying, and kicking. It is because of their discipline and the way practiced the art. Senapathy is also a martial arts master. He is the master of Varma. So, I see him as a superhero,” said the filmmaker

’Indian 2’ is a sequel to the 1996 classic ‘Indian’/’Hindustani’. The original film emerged as a commercial success and received rave reviews for its screenplay. It was also India’s official entry to the Oscars but didn’t bag a nomination.

About Indian 2′

‘Indian 2’, directed by S Shankar, is a vigilante-thriller that centres on an aged freedom fighter who decides to eliminate corruption from society. Its cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, and the late Vivekh. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh, best known for his work on films such as ‘3’ and ‘Maari’.

Indian 2 is set to hit screens on July 12.

