Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin Takes A Dig At Adipurush Makers: Won’t Ask Theatre Owners To Leave One Seat For Ashwatthama For Promotions

Prabhas has been part of two movies based on mega Indian mythologies i.e. Adipurush based on Ramayana and Kalki 2898 AD based on the epic battle saga Mahabharata. While the latter is enjoying massive success at the box-office, Adipurush got thumbs down from both the audience and the critics despite it being one of the top openers for the Rebel Star.

Nag Ashwin, the director of Kalki 2898 AD, has stunned the Internet after he took a dig at Adipurush makers in one of his latest interviews. We all remember how the director of Adipurush, Om Raut at the time of its release in June 2023 asked theatre owners to leave one seat vacant for Lord Hanuman.

Nag Ashwin: I Won’t Ask Theatre Owners To…

Now, on similar lines, Nag Ashwin, in an interview as quoted by ETV Bharat stated, “I won’t ask theatre owners to leave one seat for Ashwatthama for promotions, my content will speak for itself.” The promotion strategy used by Om Raut did not help Adipurush and it ended up performing poorly at the box-office.

The post was shared by a user on Reddit.

Kalki 2898 AD Emerges As A Winner At The Box-Office

Prabhas and the entire team of Kalki 2898 AD are currently basking in the success of the film as it crossed the rare 700 crore mark globally. The movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles.

Recently, Nag Ashwin showered praises on Prabhas on X writing, “This man sitting casually there is the reason for all this, unbiasedly the biggest box office star of this era.”

Ashwin added, “He gave our production the confidence to do what we did, he gave me the freedom to do what I did… and so many intelligent inputs helped guide the film to what it is… everyone’s darling, our Bhairava and now the world’s K____.”

This man sitting casually there is the reason for all this, unbiasedly the biggest box office star of this era… He gave our production the confidence to do what we did, he gave me the freedom to do what I did… and so many intelligent inputs helped guide the film to what it is…… pic.twitter.com/9w1Ex4flF8 — Kalki 2898 AD (@Kalki2898AD) July 3, 2024

