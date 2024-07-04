'Kill' Box Office Prediction Day 1: Will Lakshya's Film Be Able To Survive the 'Kalki 2898 AD' Storm? | Exclusive

The Karan Johar-backed ‘Kill’ is set to open in theatres on Friday, July 4, and it marks Lakshya’s big screen debut. The newcomer was to enter the industry with ‘Dostana 2’ but that did not happen as the film got shelved after Kartik Aaryan’s exit. ‘Kill’ has garnered attention with its intense trailer and shocking posters. These factors are likely to help the action-thriller open to a decent response at the box office. It, however, may not be able to reach its potential because of the Prabhas-led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which hit screens last week.

‘Kill’ Set to Open On A Slow Note

‘Kill’, directed by Nikhil Bhat and starring Lakshya, is set to premiere in theatres on Friday (July 5). The film has piqued the curiosity of a section of the audience as it is billed as a game-changer for the action genre in India. The movie is also set to be remade in Hollywood by the makers of the ‘John Wick’ Saga. According to Ramesh Bala, a trade tracker, these factors are likely to help it open on a respectable note at the domestic box office.

“Lakshya is a newcomer and this is not a star movie. Kill may have created some buzz as it is a violent ‘A’ certificate flick. Then it has also received good reviews. It totally depends on the word-of-mouth. I would expect it to do between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore on the first day.,” he told News X

Ramesh Bala further added that Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, last week’s big release, will affect ‘Kill’.

“Those who haven’t seen Kalki 2898 AD will definitely watch it in the second week. As such, Kill will be affected,” he said.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has grossed nearly Rs 700 crore at the global box office so far and is set to emerge as a blockbuster.

About ‘Kill’

‘Kill’ is an action-thriller that centres on a commando who boards a passenger train to rescue his fiancee from a forced arranged marriage and soon finds himself dealing with gangsters. It is directed by Nikhil Bhat, best known for his work on the Tara Sutaria-led ‘Apurva’. ‘Kill’ is slated to release in theatres on July 5.

