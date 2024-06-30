'Kalki 2898 AD' Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan’s Film Enters Rs 400 Crore Club

The Prabhas-led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opened in theatres on June 27 and collected an impressive Rs 298.5 crore at the global box office during its first two days. It also received encouraging reviews with critics lauding the top-notch visuals and the stellar performances. This positive word-of-mouth helped the sci-fi actioner continue its dream run on its first Saturday (June 29).

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kalki 2898 AD Has Terrific Day 3

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin, collected an impressive Rs 298.5 crore in two days much to the delight of ‘Darlings’. It witnessed good growth on its first Saturday (June 29) and grossed Rs 116.5 crore at the worldwide box office. Its total collection stands at Rs 415 crore.

The film has found patronage in the Hindi markets where it netted nearly Rs 26 crore on its third day. Its total collection stands at Rs 72 crore.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is expected to put up strong numbers today (June 30) as it is the first Sunday. It is also unlikely to face any major competition at the box office till ‘Indian 2’, starring Kamal Haasan, hits screens on July 12. Given this and the healthy word-of-mouth, Prabhas’ film is set to have a long run at the box office.

All About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a dystopian action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava, a selfish bounty hunter, and marks his maiden collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director.

The film revolves around the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’ and features references to The Mahabharata. Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Saswata, Vijay Deverakonda, and Shobana. The ‘Indian 2’ star plays the Supreme Yaskin, the menacing antagonist, in the pan-India film. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ released in theatres on June 27 and is currently playing in theatres worldwide.

