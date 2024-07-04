Was Deepika Padukone Pregnant In REAL While Filming Climax Of Kalki 2898 AD? Saswata Chatterjee Reveals The BIG Secret

Deepika Padukone will soon welcome her first child with her husband Ranveer Singh. Interestingly, the Bollywood starlet is also shown pregnant in her latest movie Kalki 2898 AD which is currently running in theatres globally.

However, did you know Deepika was pregnant in real at the time of filming the climax scene of the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD? Yes, Saswata Chatterjee, who plays the role of Commander Manas in the movie, spilled the details to a publication about the same in his latest interview.

Saswata also shared how Ranveer Singh was present on the set when then the crucial scene was being filmed which included dragging Deepika by her hair.

Deepika Padukone Was Pregnant During Kalki 2898 AD Climax

In an interview with News 18, Saswata Chatterjee shared, “Deepika is just ever-smiling. There is a scene in the film where I drag her by the hair. It was part of the last leg of the shoot and was shot in Mumbai because Deepika was pregnant by then.”

He added, “There was a lot of physical tussle in the scene, so I told Ranveer, don’t worry, for more physically challenging scenes, there’s a body double. He was so polite and humble. He smiled and said, I know, Dada.”

For the unversed, in Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika plays the role of a pregnant test subject called SU-M80 aka Sumathi.

MUST READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: After Rihanna, Are Drake, Adele And Lana Del Ray Flying To Mumbai?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cartier Official (@cartier)

Saswata Chatterjee Loved Ranveer Singh’s Infectious Energy

Saswata Chatterjee, in the same interview, also shared Ranveer is a person cannot stand in one place. He stated, “”Ranveer came on set wearing an ensemble that was orange from top to bottom – tee, pants and shoes! He radiates such an infectious positive energy, he just can’t stand in one place!”

Deepika is expected to welcome her baby in September this year. She and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018. The big announcement of their pregnancy was made at the BAFTAs in February this year.

On the work front, After Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin Takes A Dig At Adipurush Makers: Won’t Ask Theatre Owners To Leave One Seat For Ashwatthama For Promotions

Show Full Article