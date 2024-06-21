Kalki 2898 AD New Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan Vows To Save Deepika Padukone From Prabhas; Kamal Haasan's Face Revealed

If the hype around Kalki 2898 AD’s first trailer was not enough, the makers surprised the fans with a brand new trailer with just a week to go for the movie’s release. The second trailer of Prabhas’ new sci-fi flick was released on Friday, June 21.

The new trailer of Kalki 2898 AD seems to have answered many fan theories. The Internet did not waste any time in reacting to the newest trailer quickly giving it thumbs up.

Kalki 2898 AD’s New Trailer

In the new trailer, Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama vows to save Deepika Padukone from the bounty hunter Prabhas. In the video, Ashwatthama says, “God resides in your womb,” making it clear to the fans that he will do anything to save Deepika’s character in the film.

The second trailer of Kalki 2898 AD also shows Prabhas who plays Bhairava in a new robotic suit. He looks all ready to take on the world for his bounty and his eagerness to earn one million units.

Kamal Haasan’s Character In Kalki 2898 AD’s New Trailer

Kamal Haasan’s character which has been teased for too long, was finally revealed. Fans got all excited the moment say the face of Haasan’s character the name of which is Supreme Yaskin.

Fan Reactions On Kalki 2898 AD’s New Trailer

Kalki trailer is much better than the teaser! — Shilpa (@cyanramblings) June 21, 2024

KALKI 2898 AD Trailer No 2 is as bad if not worse than the first trailer. Prabhas’ presence will get a big opening like most of his films do, but post the weekend, this one will struggle. #KALKI2898AD‌ #Prabhas https://t.co/siY8u7WRqc — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) June 21, 2024

Must say whoever is editing Kalki trailers is definitely NOT good at their job. The movie looks so well made and fantastic but these trailer cuts are odd and absurd. — Unnamed Knight (@Dark_Samaritan_) June 21, 2024

The Kalki trailer is proof of why we still have a slave mentality…. Less Kalki more Ctrl+C + Ctrl+V https://t.co/VTSAXdc5hG — THE LEGEND (@BeingShahidKhan) June 21, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in lead roles. It depicts a dismal world. The post-apocalyptic film, inspired by Hindu scriptures, is set in 2898 AD. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, has a massive budget of Rs 600 crore, making it India’s most costly film.

