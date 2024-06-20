‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Pre-release Event: Amitabh Bachchan Touches Producer Ashwini Dutt’s Feet | Watch

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which features Prabhas in the lead. The film’s pre-release event was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 19, and it proved to be a star-studded affair. Big B attended the event with the rest of the cast and opened up about his experience of working on the biggie. During the function, he touched producer Ashwini Dutt’s feet and called him a “humble human being”

Amitabh Bachchan Touches ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Producer Ashwani Dutt’s Feet

Amitabh Bachchan is set to return to the Telugu film industry with ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas and produced by Ashwini Dutt. The film has created a great deal of buzz among fans because of its impressive trailer. On Wednesday (June 19), the team attended the pre-release event in Mumbai. The ‘Brahmastra’ actor praised Dutt for taking care of the cast and crew. He also called him “the most simple and humble human being”

“He’s always the first on set and at the airport to receive you. Jab kabhi bhi hum koi aisa kaam kar rahe ho jo inko lage nahi karna chahiye kyuki takleef hogi, he’ll be like, ‘don’t make them do these stunts or have you taken precautions or not?’ Nobody thinks like this. Thank you so much sir,” added the ‘Shahenshan’

He also surprised everyone by touching Dutt’s feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The gesture created a great deal of buzz among fans with many of them lauding his humility.

What’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ About?

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava and marks his collaboration with the maverick director. The film centres on the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s magnum opus features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and marks her Telugu debut. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Pasupathy, Brahmanandam, and Disha Patani. It has been shot on a budget of Rs 600 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to release in theatres on June 27.

Show Full Article