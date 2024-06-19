Deepika Padukone will soon be seen playing a mother in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which marks her maiden collaboration with Prabhas. She was seen sporting a baby bump in the film’s trailer and this created a buzz among fans. On Wednesday (June 19), the the Bollywood star attended the pre-release event of Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus in Mumbai and broke her silence about playing a mother in the sci-fi actioner.

Deepika Padukone Jokes About Sporting A Baby Bump in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Deepika Padukone, who is currently expecting her first child, plays a pregnant woman in ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ Going by the trailer, her child’s birth will be a key aspect of the film’s narrative. During the flick’s pre-release event in Mumbai, the ’83’ actor joked about playing a mother on screen. Rana Daggubati, who was hosting the event, jokingly pointed to her bump and said she had decided to stay in character. Replying to this, Deepika touched upon dedicating three years to the film.

“Yeah, I worked on it for three years so I thought why not carry the baby bump for a few more months,” added Deepika.

Interestingly, Deepika previously played a mom in the Karan Johar-backed ‘Brahmastra’ and the Shah Rukh Khan-led ‘Jawan’.

About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava and marks his collaboration with the maverick director. The film centres on the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s magnum opus features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is the first Telugu film of her career. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Pasupathy, Brahmanandam, and Disha Patani. It has already crossed the $2 Million-mark at the North America box office through advance sales for premiere shows. The film currently holds the eighth position in the list of top 10 highest grossers of 2024.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to open in theatres on June 27.

Show Full Article