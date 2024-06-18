'Kalki 2898 AD' Advance Sales North America: Prabhas Film Enters List of Top 10 Grossers of 2024

Prabhas is gearing up for the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, one of the biggest films of the year. It has garnered a great deal of attention with its visually-stunning trailer and catchy first single. The film’s advance bookings for the premiere shows are underway in the North America market and the initial response is terrific. The film has already secured a position in the list of top 10 grossers of the year in this market.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Advance Sales: Prabhas Film Wreaks Havoc At North America Box Office

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which marks Prabhas’ first collaboration with Nag Ashwin, has set the North America box office on fire even before its release. The sci-fi actioner has collected $2 Million through advance sales for premieres in this market and secured the eighth position in the list of top 10 day grossers of 2024. The Malayalam blockbuster ‘Manjummel Boys’ previously held the position. It raked in $1.76 Million during its full run.

In the US territory alone, the Telugu biggie’s collection stands at nearly $1.5 Million. This suggests the promotional material released so far has clicked with the audience. It also bears testimony to Prabhas’ star power.

All About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava and marks his collaboration with the maverick director. The film centres on the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s magnum opus features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is the first Telugu film of her career. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Pasupathy, Brahmanandam, and Disha Patani.

The ‘Sadma’ star recently revealed that he has a cameo in the film. The buzz is that he plays the antagonist in the biggie and will be seen on the screen for nearly 20 minutes.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, shot on a budget on Rs 600 crore, is set to hit screens on June 27.

