Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon recently opened up about her financial background, describing herself as “genuinely upper middle class.” During her appearance on Nikhil Kamath’s “WTF is” podcast, Kriti shared insights into her upbringing, emphasizing that despite coming from a middle-class family, she never felt the pressure of financial instability. Kriti revealed that she still maintains a joint bank account with her father, highlighting her modest approach to finances.

When asked about her choice of film projects, Kriti explained that she now selects roles based on her interest rather than financial necessity. “It’s not financial. I would definitely say I’m privileged. I come from a middle-class family, but it’s not like I’ve ever felt the need to work because I had to earn money. That wasn’t there. My parents were working, and I never felt the need. My parents never made me feel that I don’t have money,” Kriti stated.

On Being ‘Upper Middle Class’ and Handling Finances

Kriti also addressed the perception of being middle class and the trolling that often accompanies such claims. She clarified, “But I’ve genuinely been… upper middle-class, whatever… I have not been someone who has been extremely rich and wealthy. But I’ve also not been someone who felt, ‘No, no, no, I need to do this for money’. I have a joint account with my father. I have no idea how much money is coming in and going out. Even today. Now, I’ve started being a little, ‘Tell me how much is there’.”

Kriti Sanon’s Bollywood Journey

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film “Heropanti” opposite Tiger Shroff. Since then, she has been part of several notable films, including “Dilwale,” “Raabta,” “Bareilly Ki Barfi,” “Luka Chuppi,” “Housefull 4,” “Panipat,” and “Mimi.” She has also appeared in “Hum Do Hamare Do,” “Bachchhan Paandey,” “Bhediya,” “Shehzada,” “Adipurush,” “Ganapath,” and “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.”

Most recently, Kriti was seen in the comedy film “Crew,” directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. Looking ahead, she will star with Kajol in the upcoming film “Do Patti,” which is set to release in the coming months.

Kriti Sanon’s candid conversation offers a glimpse into her grounded personality, showing that despite her success in Bollywood, she remains connected to her roots and values her family’s financial principles.

Read More: ‘PM Modi And Zelenskyy Focus On Strengthening Trade And Defence Relations,’ Says EAM Jaishankar