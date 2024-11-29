Fans of Lana Del Rey in Scotland are excitedly preparing for the pop star’s highly anticipated concert at Hampden Park in Glasgow next summer. Scheduled for June 26, this show is part of Del Rey’s largest UK tour to date. However, excitement has been marred by significant frustration over ticket sales, with many fans decrying the pre-sale process as chaotic and unfair.

Lana Del Rey’s Special Bond with Glasgow

Lana Del Rey’s connection to Glasgow runs deep. The singer, known for her melancholic and cinematic music, has often described the city as her second home. This sentiment is rooted in her relationship with Glaswegian musician Barrie-James O’Neill of the band Kassidy, which she was involved in for several years. During that time, she was a frequent presence in the city, spotted in areas like Shawlands and regularly seen at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, enjoying live music shows.

Fans recall her visits to local shops and her interactions with people in Glasgow. One story that particularly stands out is when Del Rey signed a copy of Vogue for a Co-op Shawlands employee who recognized her during a routine grocery run. Her love for the city is evident, even seen in photos of her donning a Celtic FC jersey and shopping in the West End’s vintage stores.

Ticketing Woes Leave Fans Fuming

Despite the excitement surrounding the Hampden show, the pre-sale ticketing process has sparked frustration among her fans. The pre-sale, which started earlier this week, was meant to offer early access to tickets for those who signed up in advance or had priority access. However, the event was marred by technical glitches and poor user experience.

Ailidh, a fan who took to X (formerly Twitter), expressed her exasperation, saying: “Why is Lana Del Rey in Glasgow not working? I’m so stressed, I got up at the crack of dawn for this and it’s not even working.”

Another fan recounted how they faced significant challenges even after waiting in the virtual queue. “I was in the waiting room long before pre-sale started at 9am. When I was finally let in to buy tickets, the seating map wouldn’t load, so I had to leave and try again. By the time I got back in, there were 18,000 people ahead of me, and I didn’t manage to get any tickets. Now I just need to keep everything crossed for general sale,” they said.

The frustration extended beyond Ticketmaster’s website. Fans who expected to gain access through O2 Priority, which grants early entry for certain concerts, found that the Glasgow date was notably absent from the app. Damien K highlighted this issue on social media: “I have O2 Priority but don’t have any access on the app to Lana Del Rey pre-sale for Glasgow — every other city is there. What is going on?”

These technical and access issues have caused significant stress among fans who were eager to secure their place at the concert, further intensifying the sense of disappointment.

A Hot Ticket Expected to Sell Out Quickly

The anticipation for Lana Del Rey’s performance at Hampden is palpable, with the event expected to be a major draw. This Glasgow show is one of only four UK dates for the artist, making it a highly coveted ticket. General tickets for the show are set to go on sale this Friday at 9 am. Prices for the ‘golden circle’ tickets, which provide the closest view of the stage, are priced at £167, while general admission tickets are listed at £89, excluding additional fees.

Given her deep connection to the city and the limited number of UK tour dates, the Hampden concert is anticipated to sell out quickly. Fans, now wary from the pre-sale chaos, will likely face a tense few days ahead as they attempt to secure their tickets.