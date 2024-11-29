Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Ed Sheeran Announces India Tour: Dates, Cities, Pre-Booking Tickets And More Details

Ed Sheeran is set to strengthen his bond with India through his highly anticipated 2025 tour, which will cover six cities across the country. This announcement follows his memorable Mumbai performance earlier this year, where he teamed up with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh for an iconic collaboration.

Ed Sheeran is set to return to India in 2025 for what promises to be his biggest tour in the country to date. According to a report by PTI, tour organizers have confirmed performances across six cities, marking a significant expansion of his previous visits. This announcement follows Sheeran’s sold-out show in Mumbai earlier this year, where he assured fans of his return.

Fans to get close, personal concert experience

The 2025 tour will feature a comprehensive selection of songs from Sheeran’s discography, spanning albums released since 2011. Fans can expect tracks from Plus, Multiply (2014), Divide (2017), Equals (2021), and Subtract (2023), alongside the hit song “Blow” from his 2019 project, No. 6 Collaborations Project. Notably, Sheeran previously performed in Mumbai in 2015 and 2017, further solidifying his connection with Indian audiences.

Organizers have shared that this tour aims to provide fans with a close and personal concert experience. Performing solo with his guitar and loop pedal, Sheeran is expected to deliver a stripped-down performance, emphasizing his acoustic talent and storytelling prowess.

Ed Sheeran tour dates and locations

The Mathematics Tour will kick off in Pune on January 30, 2025, at Yash Lawns. The schedule for the remaining cities is as follows:
Hyderabad: February 2, 2025, at Ramoji Film City
Chennai: February 5, 2025, at YMCA Ground
Bengaluru: February 8, 2025, at NICE Grounds
Shillong: February 12, 2025, at JN Stadium
Delhi NCR: February 15, 2025, at Leisure Valley Ground

Ed Sheeran tour ticket pre-booking and offers

Tickets for Sheeran’s India tour will be available on BookMyShow and his official website. The event is organized by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment arm of BookMyShow. Pre-sales have not yet commenced, and updates will follow once bookings open.

HSBC credit and debit cardholders will enjoy an exclusive 10% discount on select tickets when booking through BookMyShow. Users can purchase a maximum of six tickets per transaction, subject to availability.

Will Diljit Dosanjh make an appearance?

Speaking to PTI, tour organizers stated: “The 2025 India tour promises to deliver an intimate and electrifying concert experience, focusing on close-up performances that showcase Sheeran’s raw talent and deep connection with his fans. A more traditional stage design will complement Sheeran’s captivating storytelling front and centre, highlighting his soulful vocals, acoustic brilliance, and heartfelt lyrics.”

Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran performed in Mumbai as part of his concert tour. A standout moment of the event was an unexpected collaboration with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. Together, they got the audience moving to the beats of Diljit’s popular track Lover. Sharing a video from the performance on Instagram, Sheeran expressed his excitement, writing, “Got to bring out Diljit Dosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come!”

Read More: Ben Affleck Once Revealed How Divorcing Jennifer Garner Was The Biggest Regret Of His Life: Shame Is Really Toxic

