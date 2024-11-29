Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ben Affleck Once Revealed How Divorcing Jennifer Garner Was The Biggest Regret Of His Life: Shame Is Really Toxic

Affleck revealed that his alcohol use worsened as his marriage deteriorated. Although he had previously drunk "relatively normally," he began to drink heavily in the years leading up to their separation.

Ben Affleck Once Revealed How Divorcing Jennifer Garner Was The Biggest Regret Of His Life: Shame Is Really Toxic

Ben Affleck has openly discussed his biggest regret, which he claims is his divorce from his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. In an emotional revelation, Affleck, who has struggled with alcohol addiction, shared the immense shame he felt after his separation from Garner.

Divorce From Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner for a decade, from 2005 to 2015. Their split in 2015 was followed by a divorce filing in 2017, two years after they publicly announced their separation. Affleck has since been open about how his battle with alcoholism negatively impacted his marriage, a challenge that continued to affect his life even after the divorce.

In a 2020 interview, Ben Affleck admitted that his divorce from Garner was his “biggest regret.” He described the shame he felt as a “toxic” emotion that only fueled feelings of low self-worth and self-loathing. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling,” he said.

Ben Affleck’s Struggles with Alcoholism

Affleck revealed that his alcohol use worsened as his marriage deteriorated. Although he had previously drunk “relatively normally,” he began to drink heavily in the years leading up to their separation.

“When my marriage was falling apart, I started drinking more and more. This was 2015, 2016,” he admitted, acknowledging that his drinking only exacerbated the marital issues.

Ben Affleck’s journey to sobriety has been a challenging one. He sought help through rehab three times, in 2001, 2017, and 2018. In the same New York Times interview, Affleck expressed his gratitude for the support he received from close friends, including Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr., who were instrumental in helping him during his recovery process.

While Affleck has not publicly commented on his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez, his earlier reflections on his failed marriage to Garner serve as a poignant reminder of his personal struggles and regrets.

MUST READ: Are Dhanush And Saif Ali Khan Playing The Villains In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi? 

Filed under

celebrity news hollywood news Jennifer Garner Jennifer Lopez movie news Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

How Cyclone Fengal Got Its Unique Name

How Cyclone Fengal Got Its Unique Name

Who Was Silvia Pinal And At What Age Did Star of Mexican Cinema’s Golden Age Die?

Who Was Silvia Pinal And At What Age Did Star of Mexican Cinema’s Golden Age...

2024 National Dog Show: Vito, A Pug Wins The ‘Best In Show’ Over More Than 1,900 Dogs

2024 National Dog Show: Vito, A Pug Wins The ‘Best In Show’ Over More Than...

Disturbing CCTV Video Shows Karnataka Man Attacking A Nurse Over Rejecting Marriage Proposal- WATCH!

Disturbing CCTV Video Shows Karnataka Man Attacking A Nurse Over Rejecting Marriage Proposal- WATCH!

Why Are Amazon Workers On Strike From Black Friday To Cyber Monday

Why Are Amazon Workers On Strike From Black Friday To Cyber Monday

Entertainment

Who Was Silvia Pinal And At What Age Did Star of Mexican Cinema’s Golden Age Die?

Who Was Silvia Pinal And At What Age Did Star of Mexican Cinema’s Golden Age

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Launches New Restaurant In Bandra

Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Launches New Restaurant In Bandra

Are Dhanush And Saif Ali Khan Playing The Villains In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?

Are Dhanush And Saif Ali Khan Playing The Villains In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?

Vidaamuyarchi: How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie, And When Is It Releasing?

Vidaamuyarchi: How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie, And When Is It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox