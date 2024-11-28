Are Dhanush And Saif Ali Khan Playing The Villains In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?

The storyline of Vidaamuyarchi revolves around a married couple whose seemingly ordinary trip takes a dark turn when the wife goes missing. As the husband embarks on a desperate search to find her, he faces numerous challenges orchestrated by a mysterious villain.

Vidaamuyarchi is an upcoming action-packed Tamil thriller written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the Lyca Productions banner, the film features Ajith Kumar in the lead role.

Vidaamuyarchi Cast

Joining Ajith Kumar in an ensemble cast is Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Arav, and Regina Cassandra.

Initially, Vignesh Shivan was announced as the director for what would be Ajith’s 62nd film. However, Magizh Thirumeni eventually replaced him, taking the project forward. The film’s title, Vidaamuyarchi, was officially revealed in May 2023.

Principal photography began in October 2023, with the majority of the shooting taking place in Azerbaijan. The film promises a visually engaging narrative, thanks to the captivating locations and technical expertise.

Who Will Play The Villain In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?

It was earlier rumoured that Dhanush or Saif Ali Khan might play the role of antagonists. However, nothing was ever confirmed.

Now, actor Arav has been confirmed to portray one of the primary antagonists in Vidaamuyarchi. This marks his first collaboration with Ajith Kumar and his second project with director Magizh Thirumeni, following their work together on Kalaga Thalaivan (2022).

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who has played a baddie in several movies, is also set to feature in the film alongside Arav as one of the antagonists. This adds an extra layer of excitement to the project, as both actors bring their unique flair to their roles.

About Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi

The storyline of Vidaamuyarchi revolves around a married couple whose seemingly ordinary trip takes a dark turn when the wife goes missing. As the husband embarks on a desperate search to find her, he faces numerous challenges orchestrated by a mysterious villain. The narrative promises a mix of intense action and emotional drama.

Following the success of his last action thriller, Thunivu, Ajith Kumar has teamed up with Magizh Thirumeni for Vidaamuyarchi. The combination of Ajith’s star power and Thirumeni’s storytelling skills makes this project highly anticipated.

With a compelling plot, a strong ensemble cast, and the promise of thrilling performances, Vidaamuyarchi is shaping up to be a standout release in Tamil cinema.

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography is handled by Om Prakash. Editing responsibilities are overseen by N. B. Srikanth, ensuring the film maintains a sharp and engaging pace.

With a strong cast, skilled direction, and a talented technical team, Vidaamuyarchi is set to be one of the most awaited Tamil releases.

