Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Are Dhanush And Saif Ali Khan Playing The Villains In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?

The storyline of Vidaamuyarchi revolves around a married couple whose seemingly ordinary trip takes a dark turn when the wife goes missing. As the husband embarks on a desperate search to find her, he faces numerous challenges orchestrated by a mysterious villain.

Are Dhanush And Saif Ali Khan Playing The Villains In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?

Vidaamuyarchi is an upcoming action-packed Tamil thriller written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the Lyca Productions banner, the film features Ajith Kumar in the lead role.

Vidaamuyarchi Cast

Joining Ajith Kumar in an ensemble cast is Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Arav, and Regina Cassandra.

Initially, Vignesh Shivan was announced as the director for what would be Ajith’s 62nd film. However, Magizh Thirumeni eventually replaced him, taking the project forward. The film’s title, Vidaamuyarchi, was officially revealed in May 2023.

Principal photography began in October 2023, with the majority of the shooting taking place in Azerbaijan. The film promises a visually engaging narrative, thanks to the captivating locations and technical expertise.

Who Will Play The Villain In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?

It was earlier rumoured that Dhanush or Saif Ali Khan might play the role of antagonists. However, nothing was ever confirmed.

Now, actor Arav has been confirmed to portray one of the primary antagonists in Vidaamuyarchi. This marks his first collaboration with Ajith Kumar and his second project with director Magizh Thirumeni, following their work together on Kalaga Thalaivan (2022).

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who has played a baddie in several movies, is also set to feature in the film alongside Arav as one of the antagonists. This adds an extra layer of excitement to the project, as both actors bring their unique flair to their roles.

About Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi

The storyline of Vidaamuyarchi revolves around a married couple whose seemingly ordinary trip takes a dark turn when the wife goes missing. As the husband embarks on a desperate search to find her, he faces numerous challenges orchestrated by a mysterious villain. The narrative promises a mix of intense action and emotional drama.

Following the success of his last action thriller, Thunivu, Ajith Kumar has teamed up with Magizh Thirumeni for Vidaamuyarchi. The combination of Ajith’s star power and Thirumeni’s storytelling skills makes this project highly anticipated.

With a compelling plot, a strong ensemble cast, and the promise of thrilling performances, Vidaamuyarchi is shaping up to be a standout release in Tamil cinema.

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography is handled by Om Prakash. Editing responsibilities are overseen by N. B. Srikanth, ensuring the film maintains a sharp and engaging pace.

With a strong cast, skilled direction, and a talented technical team, Vidaamuyarchi is set to be one of the most awaited Tamil releases.

ALSO READ: Vidaamuyarchi: How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie, And When Is It Releasing?

Filed under

ajith kumar celebrity news dhanush saif ali khan Trending news Vidaamuyarchi
Advertisement

Also Read

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body...

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Fact Check: Woman In Kangana Ranaut’s Post Identified As CRPF Officer, Not SPG

Fact Check: Woman In Kangana Ranaut’s Post Identified As CRPF Officer, Not SPG

‘A Proud Moment’: Robert Vadra On Priyanka Gandhi’s Milestone in Parliament

‘A Proud Moment’: Robert Vadra On Priyanka Gandhi’s Milestone in Parliament

ISRO Set To Launch ESA’s Proba-3 Mission To Study The Sun’s Corona

ISRO Set To Launch ESA’s Proba-3 Mission To Study The Sun’s Corona

Entertainment

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Launches New Restaurant In Bandra

Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Launches New Restaurant In Bandra

Vidaamuyarchi: How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie, And When Is It Releasing?

Vidaamuyarchi: How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie, And When Is It

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million Fortune?

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million

Christopher Nolan Was Left Awestruck By This 2024 Sci-Fi Adventure Movie: What A Remarkable Piece Of Work

Christopher Nolan Was Left Awestruck By This 2024 Sci-Fi Adventure Movie: What A Remarkable Piece

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox