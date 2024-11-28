Vidaamuyarchi: How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie, And When Is It Releasing?

The teaser highlights the journey of a lone man who must rise against all odds to overcome challenges and protect his life. With its thrilling and intense tone, the teaser has already left fans eagerly awaiting the movie's release.

The much-anticipated teaser for Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, was unveiled on Thursday, accompanied by the announcement of its theatrical release during Pongal 2025.

Set against the backdrop of a barren desert, the teaser begins with glimpses of Arjun and Regina Cassandra’s characters, who appear to share sinister laughter after seemingly committing a murder.

Ajith is introduced shortly after, alongside the film’s ensemble cast. His character embarks on a relentless quest to uncover the truth behind the crime.

How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie?

The teaser released on November 28, 2024 has a duration of 1 minute and 48 seconds. The teaser is accompanied by Arab-inspired background music but offers limited insights into the film’s storyline, keeping viewers intrigued.

Vidaamuyarchi’s Star-Studded Cast

The movie features an impressive cast, including Trisha, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, and Ganesh, among others. Vidaamuyarchi marks the fifth collaboration between Ajith and Trisha, who were last seen together almost a decade ago. Their previous films include Ji (2005), Kireedam (2007), Mankatha (2011), and Yennai Arindhaal (2015).

The technical team of Vidaamuyarchi includes Om Prakash ISC as the cinematographer, NB Srikanth as the editor, and Anirudh Ravichander handling the music composition. Produced by A Subaskaran under Lyca Productions, the film’s post-theatrical streaming rights have already been acquired by Netflix.

When Will Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi Release?

In addition to Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar is simultaneously working on Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. This film is also slated for a Pongal 2025 release, making it a double treat for fans during the festive season.

Check the teaser here: