Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Vidaamuyarchi: How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie, And When Is It Releasing?

The teaser highlights the journey of a lone man who must rise against all odds to overcome challenges and protect his life. With its thrilling and intense tone, the teaser has already left fans eagerly awaiting the movie's release.

Vidaamuyarchi: How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie, And When Is It Releasing?

The much-anticipated teaser for Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, was unveiled on Thursday, accompanied by the announcement of its theatrical release during Pongal 2025.

Set against the backdrop of a barren desert, the teaser begins with glimpses of Arjun and Regina Cassandra’s characters, who appear to share sinister laughter after seemingly committing a murder.

Ajith is introduced shortly after, alongside the film’s ensemble cast. His character embarks on a relentless quest to uncover the truth behind the crime.

How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie?

The teaser released on November 28, 2024 has a duration of 1 minute and 48 seconds. The teaser is accompanied by Arab-inspired background music but offers limited insights into the film’s storyline, keeping viewers intrigued.

Vidaamuyarchi’s Star-Studded Cast

The movie features an impressive cast, including Trisha, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, and Ganesh, among others. Vidaamuyarchi marks the fifth collaboration between Ajith and Trisha, who were last seen together almost a decade ago. Their previous films include Ji (2005), Kireedam (2007), Mankatha (2011), and Yennai Arindhaal (2015).

The technical team of Vidaamuyarchi includes Om Prakash ISC as the cinematographer, NB Srikanth as the editor, and Anirudh Ravichander handling the music composition. Produced by A Subaskaran under Lyca Productions, the film’s post-theatrical streaming rights have already been acquired by Netflix.

When Will Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi Release?

In addition to Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar is simultaneously working on Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. This film is also slated for a Pongal 2025 release, making it a double treat for fans during the festive season.

The 1-minute and 48-second teaser highlights the journey of a lone man who must rise against all odds to overcome challenges and protect his life. With its thrilling and intense tone, the teaser has already left fans eagerly awaiting the movie’s release.

Check the teaser here:

ALSO READ: How Scientologists Got Katie Holmes To Marry Tom Cruise, Here’s How The Actress Escaped The Controversial Religious Organization 

Filed under

ajith kumar celebrity news movie news Trending news Vidaamuyarchi teaser
Advertisement

Also Read

Fact Check: Woman In Kangana Ranaut’s Post Identified As CRPF Officer, Not SPG

Fact Check: Woman In Kangana Ranaut’s Post Identified As CRPF Officer, Not SPG

‘A Proud Moment’: Robert Vadra On Priyanka Gandhi’s Milestone in Parliament

‘A Proud Moment’: Robert Vadra On Priyanka Gandhi’s Milestone in Parliament

ISRO Set To Launch ESA’s Proba-3 Mission To Study The Sun’s Corona

ISRO Set To Launch ESA’s Proba-3 Mission To Study The Sun’s Corona

What Is A Masked Aadhaar Card, And Why Is It Advised Over the Original?

What Is A Masked Aadhaar Card, And Why Is It Advised Over the Original?

Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Launches New Restaurant In Bandra

Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Launches New Restaurant In Bandra

Entertainment

Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Launches New Restaurant In Bandra

Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Launches New Restaurant In Bandra

Are Dhanush And Saif Ali Khan Playing The Villains In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?

Are Dhanush And Saif Ali Khan Playing The Villains In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million Fortune?

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million

Christopher Nolan Was Left Awestruck By This 2024 Sci-Fi Adventure Movie: What A Remarkable Piece Of Work

Christopher Nolan Was Left Awestruck By This 2024 Sci-Fi Adventure Movie: What A Remarkable Piece

On Esha Gupta’s 39th Birthday, Let’s Take A Look At Most Expensive Things The Actress Owns

On Esha Gupta’s 39th Birthday, Let’s Take A Look At Most Expensive Things The Actress

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox