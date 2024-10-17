Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Liam Payne Death: What Was The Legal Battle With His Ex, Maya Henry?

Maya Henry, the ex-girlfriend of Liam Payne, is reportedly "in shock" following the tragic news of his death, which occurred amid their ongoing legal dispute.

Liam Payne Death: What Was The Legal Battle With His Ex, Maya Henry?

Maya Henry, the ex-girlfriend of Liam Payne, is reportedly “in shock” following the tragic news of his death, which occurred amid their ongoing legal dispute. The model, who was unaware of the incident, was informed after a member of her team was contacted by a reporter. Payne, 30, tragically fell from his hotel room at Casa Sur Palmero Hotel shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to reports, Maya Henry is struggling to process the news. Just days prior to his death, the 23-year-old model had instructed her legal team to send a cease-and-desist letter to the singer, accusing him of repeatedly trying to contact her.

Payne attempted to reach out

Maya Henry had claimed that Payne’s attempts to reach out included messages and calls from various phone numbers, making it difficult for her to block him. She also accused him of contacting her friends and leveraging his One Direction fanbase across social media to get in touch with her. According to reports, she said he had gone to great lengths to contact her, using new iCloud accounts and other means.

She previously explained the distressing nature of his behavior, stating that after their breakup, he would constantly message her, often from different phone numbers. She also mentioned that he would email her and even try to reach her mother. She expressed frustration, questioning whether such actions were considered normal.

Maya Henry debut novel

Maya Henry, who is promoting her debut novel Looking Forward—a fictional romance about a girl falling for a pop star—clarified that while the book drew inspiration from her own life, certain details were altered for privacy. She noted that although some aspects of the book mirrored her experiences, the characters and settings were fictionalized. For instance, she said she changed her location in the book from Texas to Tennessee, and altered certain personal details for confidentiality. She also clarified that while the book mentioned an abortion and a character’s reluctance to have children, those elements were fictionalized for privacy reasons, as Payne was already a father at the time.

Her decision to make the story fiction, she explained, allowed her to tell her version without being bound by the need for strict factual accuracy.

Read More: Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

Filed under

Liam Payne Liam Payne death Liam Payne news maya henry Maya Henry model One Direction
