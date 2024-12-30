Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Linda Lavin, Tony-Winning Actress Known For Her Role As Alice Hyatt, Dies At 87

Linda Lavin, best known for her iconic role as Alice Hyatt on the hit CBS sitcom Alice, passed away on Sunday at the age of 87 due to complications from lung cancer. A trailblazer in both theater and television, Lavin's career spanned decades, leaving a lasting impact on audiences and advocacy for women's rights.

Linda Lavin, Tony-Winning Actress Known For Her Role As Alice Hyatt, Dies At 87

Linda Lavin, the iconic actress known for her role as Alice Hyatt in the CBS sitcom Alice, passed away on Sunday at the age of 87. Lavin died unexpectedly in Los Angeles due to complications from recently diagnosed lung cancer, her representative confirmed to media.

A Pioneering Career in Theatre

Lavin’s career in the performing arts was marked by both breadth and depth, beginning with a life-changing break in 1962 when Broadway director Hal Prince cast her in a speaking role, pulling her out of the chorus. Her work with legendary playwright Neil Simon led to her first Tony nomination in 1970, playing the glamorous Elaine in Last of the Red Hot Lovers. In 1987, Lavin won her first Tony Award for portraying Kate in Broadway Bound, a role that marked a career milestone.

Born in Portland, Maine, Lavin’s early career included recurring appearances on the TV series Barney Miller as Detective Janice Wentworth before she landed the role that would make her a household name. In 1976, she was cast as the lead in Alice, a sitcom based on the 1974 film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, originally written by Robert Getchell and directed by Martin Scorsese. Lavin’s portrayal of Alice Hyatt, a recently widowed mother working at Mel’s Diner, resonated deeply with audiences.

Linda Lavin: Activism and Advocacy

Lavin’s role as Alice aligned with the women’s movement of the time. In a 2012 interview, she explained, “I knew it behooved me to learn about single mothers and working women.” She connected with women’s rights activists, including Gloria Steinem, who introduced her to influential writers and columnists focused on the issues of working women. “Alice represented 80 percent of all the women who work in this country who were still struggling at 69 cents to the dollar that men were making for the same quality of work,” Lavin reflected. This experience fueled her commitment to the cause.

Lavin’s portrayal of Alice extended beyond the small screen. She became an outspoken advocate for women’s rights, marching for the Equal Rights Amendment and joining the National Commission on Working Women. Often, she would deliver speeches in her Alice waitress uniform, using the character as a platform to amplify her advocacy. In a 1992 interview with Charlie Rose, she recalled receiving thousands of letters from women thanking her for representing their struggles. “Thank you for showing me ‘me,’ thank you for being real,” one letter read. “Thank you for giving me hope, thank you for showing me that if Alice can do it, I can do it.”

Linda Lavin: Recognition for her Work on Alice

Lavin’s work on Alice earned her numerous accolades, including one Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe awards. The series was a ratings success, consistently ranking in the top 10 during its fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons.

After nearly 13 years away, Lavin made a celebrated return to Broadway in 1987, starring in Neil Simon’s Broadway Bound. Critics praised her performance as Kate, an abandoned wife and mother who brings both humor and pathos to the role. The New York Times’ Frank Rich wrote, “Kate is a remarkable achievement, a Jewish mother who redefines the genre even as she gets the requisite laughs while fretting over her children’s health or an unattended pot roast.” Lavin herself expressed gratitude for the role in her Tony acceptance speech, thanking Neil Simon for his writing that allowed her to connect with “all the women I come from, all the women in me.”

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on October 15, 1937, in Portland, Maine, Lavin was the daughter of Lucille, a coloratura soprano and radio personality, and David, a furniture business owner. Her early interest in acting led her to the College of William & Mary, where she earned a degree in theater arts in 1959. Shortly after, she moved to New York and began her career in theater, appearing in an off-Broadway revival of George and Ira Gershwin’s Oh, Kay!.

Lavin’s big break came when she was cast by Hal Prince in the troubled musical A Family Affair. She recalled the moment in a 2018 interview: “Hal Prince walked in… and pointed at me and said, ‘You’re terrific, I’ll see you later.’” The next day, Prince was introduced as the show’s new director, and Lavin was given three speaking roles—an opportunity that significantly advanced her career.

Also Read: Mystery Solved! It Was A 21-Year-Old From Chile Who Stole Keanu Reeves’ $9,000 Rolex From His LA Home

Filed under

Linda Lavin

Advertisement

Also Read

South Korea: Pilot Issues ‘Mayday’ Minutes Before Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 Crash-Lands After Bird Strike

South Korea: Pilot Issues ‘Mayday’ Minutes Before Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 Crash-Lands After Bird Strike

Palestinian Hospital Director Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya Arrested by Israel, Held in Notorious Detention Facility

Palestinian Hospital Director Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya Arrested by Israel, Held in Notorious Detention Facility

Yamuna Illegal Mining: NGT Asks Applicant To Approach DPCC/Mining Dept First

Yamuna Illegal Mining: NGT Asks Applicant To Approach DPCC/Mining Dept First

Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Kisan Ghat Eyed for Manmohan Singh’s Memorial: Report

Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Kisan Ghat Eyed for Manmohan Singh’s Memorial: Report

Bangladeshi Couple Drowns While Saving Daughter At Australian Beach

Bangladeshi Couple Drowns While Saving Daughter At Australian Beach

Entertainment

Was Liam Payne Killed by His Friends? Five Charged Over One Direction Star’s Hotel Plunge Death, Including Friend Rogelio Nores

Was Liam Payne Killed by His Friends? Five Charged Over One Direction Star’s Hotel Plunge

Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh At Guwahati Concert, Shares Life Lessons | Watch

Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh At Guwahati Concert, Shares Life Lessons | Watch

Mystery Solved! It Was A 21-Year-Old From Chile Who Stole Keanu Reeves’ $9,000 Rolex From His LA Home

Mystery Solved! It Was A 21-Year-Old From Chile Who Stole Keanu Reeves’ $9,000 Rolex From

What Breed Is Shah Rukh Khan’s New Pet? King Khan Spotted With An Adorable Small Pup While Hiding Face With A Hoodie

What Breed Is Shah Rukh Khan’s New Pet? King Khan Spotted With An Adorable Small

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer: Voice Cast, Release Date, MCU Connection And Fan Reactions

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer: Voice Cast, Release Date, MCU Connection And Fan Reactions

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox