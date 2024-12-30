Linda Lavin, Tony-Winning Actress Known For Her Role As Alice Hyatt, Dies At 87

Linda Lavin, best known for her iconic role as Alice Hyatt on the hit CBS sitcom Alice, passed away on Sunday at the age of 87 due to complications from lung cancer. A trailblazer in both theater and television, Lavin's career spanned decades, leaving a lasting impact on audiences and advocacy for women's rights.

A Pioneering Career in Theatre

Lavin’s career in the performing arts was marked by both breadth and depth, beginning with a life-changing break in 1962 when Broadway director Hal Prince cast her in a speaking role, pulling her out of the chorus. Her work with legendary playwright Neil Simon led to her first Tony nomination in 1970, playing the glamorous Elaine in Last of the Red Hot Lovers. In 1987, Lavin won her first Tony Award for portraying Kate in Broadway Bound, a role that marked a career milestone.

Born in Portland, Maine, Lavin’s early career included recurring appearances on the TV series Barney Miller as Detective Janice Wentworth before she landed the role that would make her a household name. In 1976, she was cast as the lead in Alice, a sitcom based on the 1974 film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, originally written by Robert Getchell and directed by Martin Scorsese. Lavin’s portrayal of Alice Hyatt, a recently widowed mother working at Mel’s Diner, resonated deeply with audiences.

Linda Lavin: Activism and Advocacy

Lavin’s role as Alice aligned with the women’s movement of the time. In a 2012 interview, she explained, “I knew it behooved me to learn about single mothers and working women.” She connected with women’s rights activists, including Gloria Steinem, who introduced her to influential writers and columnists focused on the issues of working women. “Alice represented 80 percent of all the women who work in this country who were still struggling at 69 cents to the dollar that men were making for the same quality of work,” Lavin reflected. This experience fueled her commitment to the cause.

Lavin’s portrayal of Alice extended beyond the small screen. She became an outspoken advocate for women’s rights, marching for the Equal Rights Amendment and joining the National Commission on Working Women. Often, she would deliver speeches in her Alice waitress uniform, using the character as a platform to amplify her advocacy. In a 1992 interview with Charlie Rose, she recalled receiving thousands of letters from women thanking her for representing their struggles. “Thank you for showing me ‘me,’ thank you for being real,” one letter read. “Thank you for giving me hope, thank you for showing me that if Alice can do it, I can do it.”

Linda Lavin: Recognition for her Work on Alice

Lavin’s work on Alice earned her numerous accolades, including one Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe awards. The series was a ratings success, consistently ranking in the top 10 during its fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons.

After nearly 13 years away, Lavin made a celebrated return to Broadway in 1987, starring in Neil Simon’s Broadway Bound. Critics praised her performance as Kate, an abandoned wife and mother who brings both humor and pathos to the role. The New York Times’ Frank Rich wrote, “Kate is a remarkable achievement, a Jewish mother who redefines the genre even as she gets the requisite laughs while fretting over her children’s health or an unattended pot roast.” Lavin herself expressed gratitude for the role in her Tony acceptance speech, thanking Neil Simon for his writing that allowed her to connect with “all the women I come from, all the women in me.”

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on October 15, 1937, in Portland, Maine, Lavin was the daughter of Lucille, a coloratura soprano and radio personality, and David, a furniture business owner. Her early interest in acting led her to the College of William & Mary, where she earned a degree in theater arts in 1959. Shortly after, she moved to New York and began her career in theater, appearing in an off-Broadway revival of George and Ira Gershwin’s Oh, Kay!.

Lavin’s big break came when she was cast by Hal Prince in the troubled musical A Family Affair. She recalled the moment in a 2018 interview: “Hal Prince walked in… and pointed at me and said, ‘You’re terrific, I’ll see you later.’” The next day, Prince was introduced as the show’s new director, and Lavin was given three speaking roles—an opportunity that significantly advanced her career.

