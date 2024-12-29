Mystery Solved! It Was A 21-Year-Old From Chile Who Stole Keanu Reeves’ $9,000 Rolex From His LA Home

The theft occurred in December, when burglars wearing ski masks broke into Reeves' home. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) had initially responded to an anonymous call around 7 PM regarding a potential intruder.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the theft of Keanu Reeves’ valuable jewelry. According to a news publication, a 21-year-old individual was apprehended after three of Reeves’ watches were recovered during raids across four different properties.

One of the watches, a Rolex Submariner valued at $9,000, was stolen from Reeves’ Los Angeles home in 2023. The watch, engraved with Reeves’ first name and the inscription “2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five,” was found during the operation in Santiago, Chile, which was tied to a series of local robberies.

The theft occurred in December, when burglars wearing ski masks broke into Reeves’ home. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) had initially responded to an anonymous call around 7 PM regarding a potential intruder, but no one was found after searching the property.

However, they returned around 1 AM after an alarm went off, and this time, masked individuals were seen on security footage entering the house after breaking a window.

Reports from TMZ indicated that a firearm was taken during the break-in, although it was unclear if any other items were stolen. This incident was just one in a series of intrusions at Reeves’ LA home. In 2014, two women gained access to his property over two days.

One broke in while he was asleep and had a conversation with him before he called the police. The second woman entered through an unlocked door when a cleaning crew left it open and went for a swim in his pool.

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting updates on the next film in the John Wick series. In a recent interview with a leading news channel, to promote his role as Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Reeves shared his enthusiasm about a potential new installment of John Wick. However, he expressed some uncertainty, saying that while his heart is willing, he’s not sure if his body can handle it.

Keanu will also make an appearance in the upcoming John Wick spinoff From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas in the lead role. The film is set to be released in U.S. theaters on June 26 next year.