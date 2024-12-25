With a wealth of seasonal favorites to brighten your days, now’s the time to start watching before the New Year arrives, resolutions take over, and the countdown to next Christmas begins.

If your holiday wish list includes a lineup of cheerful Christmas movies to stream, you’re in the right place.

Each December, our calendars fill up with gift shopping, baking festive treats, attending holiday gatherings, singing carols, and, of course, enjoying plenty of holiday films. With a wealth of seasonal favorites to brighten your days, now’s the time to start watching before the New Year arrives, resolutions take over, and the countdown to next Christmas begins.

Heartwarming Holiday Movies to Watch On Netflix:

Klaus

Sergio Pablos offers a new take on Santa’s origins in this acclaimed animated film, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature. J.K. Simmons voices the reclusive toymaker who forms an unexpected bond with a selfish postman, played by Jason Schwartzman. Together, they embark on an extraordinary mission to deliver toys to children under the cover of night, bringing happiness to a deeply divided 19th-century Norwegian town.

Runtime: 1h37m (2019)

Love Hard

This festive rom-com follows Natalie (Nina Dobrev), a writer who travels across the country to surprise Josh (Jimmy O. Yang), whom she met on a dating app, only to find out he used his friend’s (Darren Barnet) photos in his profile. As Natalie spends time with both men, she confronts her feelings in this quirky tale of modern love during the holidays.

Runtime: 1h 46m

Rating: U/A 13+ (2021)

Meet Me Next Christmas

Christina Milian stars in this 2024 holiday rom-com directed by Rusty Cundieff. Layla embarks on an adventurous mission to attend an a cappella Christmas Eve concert featuring Pentatonix, hoping to reconnect with a man she met a year ago. Alongside her concierge ally (Devale Ellis), she discovers unexpected love while navigating New York City.

Runtime: 1h 45m

Rating: U/A 13+ (2024)

The Merry Gentlemen

In this charming holiday story, Ashley (Britt Robertson), a dancer, returns to her hometown to save her family’s nightclub from closure. Directed by Peter Sullivan, the film showcases her efforts to stage a Christmas-themed male dance revue with the help of a handyman (Chad Michael Murray), blending humor, romance, and seasonal cheer.

Runtime: 1h 27m

Rating: U/A 13+ (2024)

The Noel Diary

This drama directed by Charles Shyer explores love and self-discovery. After his mother’s passing, a novelist (Justin Hartley) returns home to settle her estate and meets a woman (Barrett Doss) searching for her family history. Together, they confront their pasts, paving the way for a meaningful connection.

Runtime: 1h 40m

Rating: U/A 13+ (2022)

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter brings her signature humor to the holiday season with a Christmas special featuring festive tunes, comedy sketches, and guest appearances from stars like Shania Twain and Quinta Brunson. Fans can enjoy performances from her 2023 EP fruitcake, including a holiday remix of her hit single, “Nonsense.”

Runtime: 50m

Rating: U/A 13+ (2024)

Our Little Secret

Lindsay Lohan stars in this 2024 holiday rom-com directed by Stephen Herek. She and Ian Harding play exes who discover that their new partners are siblings. Spending the holidays together under one roof, they grapple with old feelings and try to keep their past a secret, with comedic and heartfelt results.

Runtime: 1h 41m

Rating: U/A 13+ (2024)

The Princess Switch

Vanessa Hudgens shines in this trilogy where she plays both a pastry chef and a royal look-alike. The story begins with a whimsical life swap during a Christmas baking competition in Belgravia and evolves with sequels Switched Again and Romancing the Star, making it a delightful holiday binge.

Runtime: 1h 42m

Rating: U/A 7+ (2018)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

This animated adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, directed by Stephen Donnelly, features a stellar voice cast, including Luke Evans as Scrooge and Olivia Colman as the Ghost of Christmas Past. The musical interpretation breathes fresh life into the iconic story.

Runtime: 1h 41m

Rating: U/A 7+ (2022)

Single All The Way

In this 2021 rom-com directed by Michael Mayer, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to pose as his boyfriend for Christmas to avoid questions about his love life. With Jennifer Coolidge as his eccentric aunt and unexpected romantic developments, this film is a holiday favorite.

Runtime: 1h 41m

Rating: U/A 13+ (2021)

That Christmas

Richard Curtis co-writes this animated film, directed by Simon Otto, based on his children’s book trilogy. The story interweaves tales of small-town residents during a fateful Christmas snowstorm, with an ensemble cast featuring Fiona Shaw, Bill Nighy, and Brian Cox as Santa Claus.

Runtime: TBD

Rating: U/A 7+ (2024)

These festive films and specials provide something for everyone, from heartfelt romances to laugh-out-loud comedies, making them perfect for the holiday season.