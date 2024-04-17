Michael Douglas’ children enjoy spending time with their parents, especially since they often embark on exciting trips together. The 79-year-old actor, known for his role in the Apple TV+ series Franklin, discussed his life as an empty nester during an appearance on Today with host Savannah Guthrie.

Douglas and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, have found joy in travelling with their kids, Dylan and Carys, who still relish the experience. Reflecting on their recent five-week journey to India over Christmas, Douglas expressed gratitude for the quality time spent with his adult children.

He humorously mentioned that the allure of their trips might be what entices their children to join them. He shared, “Catherine and I are blessed with the fact that our kids Dylan and Carys still like to travel with us,” Douglas continued, “And so we just finished five weeks in India at Christmastime. And we’re always planning next year, what our trips will be and where we’ll go.”

He added, “It’s just a treat,” the star responded when asked if it’s nice to spend time with his adult kids. Especially when you’re not forcing them. [I] said, ‘Catherine, look, they actually want to hang out with us. I said, ‘You know, it’s good.’ But we’ve got good trips,” Douglas joked. “We seduce them with good places to go.”

The couple shares Dylan and Carys, while Douglas also has a son, Cameron, 45, from his previous marriage to Diandra Luker. In August, both Douglas and Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to celebrate Dylan’s 23rd birthday. Zeta-Jones has previously spoken about the strong bond she shares with her children, noting their unwavering support in both her personal and professional life.