Mismatched Season 3: Prajakta Koli And Rohit Saraf Wrap Up Shoot, Fans Await Release Date

The on-screen chemistry between Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in “Mismatched” has captivated audiences nationwide, sparking a flurry of reactions. The romantic drama has won hearts with its engaging storyline, leaving fans eagerly anticipating each new twist and turn. With Season 3 in the works, viewers are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Dimple and Rishi’s relationship.

Both Rohit and Prajakta took to their Instagram accounts to share the exciting news of completing the shoot for Season 3. The actors delighted fans with a series of photos showcasing their chemistry as Rishi and Dimple, accompanied by a caption that hinted at the season’s wrap-up: “This is us. Until next time… Mismatched S03 Season Wrap!”

The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with comments pouring in expressing excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season. Followers eagerly shared their enthusiasm, with one user exclaiming, “Fully excited,” while another chimed in with, “Woohoo, can’t wait, can’t.”

Adding to the excitement, the makers unveiled a teaser for Season 3 on February 29, offering a glimpse into the next chapter of Dimple and Rishi’s journey. Set in an unfamiliar city, the duo will face new challenges and adult responsibilities, navigating through life’s twists and turns. The accompanying caption teased, “Brewing some cold coffee, love, and drama as Dimple and Rishi return for season 3! Mismatched S3 is coming soon, only on Netflix!”

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, “Mismatched” follows the story of Rishi, a romantic at heart, who falls for Dimple, a gamer with her own set of quirks. Alongside the lead pair, Rannvijay Sinha and Vidya Malvade have also played pivotal roles in the series. While an official release date for Season 3 is yet to be announced, fans can expect it to premiere in mid to late 2024.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Season 1 chronicled Rishi and Dimple’s initial encounter during a summer internship, while Season 2 delved into their struggles with relationship issues and personal aspirations. Despite facing challenges, the duo stood by each other, culminating in a heartfelt reunion by the season’s end. Now, with Season 3 on the horizon, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in their beloved characters’ journey.