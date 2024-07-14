Mukesh Ambani Gets Emotional at Daughter-in-Law Radhika Merchant's Vidaai Ceremony

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani was visibly moved during the vidaai ceremony of his daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, marking a poignant moment in the Ambani family’s celebrations.

In a touching video shared widely on social media, Mukesh Ambani stood alongside his son, Anant Ambani, as the newlyweds bid farewell. Radhika, visibly emotional herself, accepted a silver lamp from a family member during the solemn ritual.

Social media users praised Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, for openly displaying his emotions and treating his daughters-in-law with utmost love and respect. “I love Mukesh Ambani for exactly this reason. He shows emotions and treats his daughters-in-law with great love and respect,” commented an Instagram user, reflecting the sentiments echoed by many.

Both Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, share a close bond with their daughters-in-law, including Shloka Mehta, who is married to their son Akash Ambani. Last week, Nita Ambani herself had an emotional moment during the sangeet celebrations, where she honored cricketers Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya as part of the felicitation for Team India’s T20 World Cup victory.

Traditionally, the vidaai ceremony marks the bride’s departure from her parental home to join her husband’s family. During Radhika Merchant’s graha shanti pooja, organized by her parents Shaila and Viren Merchant, emotional scenes were also witnessed as her father embraced her.

On her wedding day, Radhika Merchant adorned a stunning lehenga crafted by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, in collaboration with artist Jayasri Burman, showcasing a blend of traditional elegance and artistic finesse.

The celebrations continue for the Ambani family with star-studded receptions scheduled over the weekend and into Monday, bringing together celebrities and dignitaries to share in the joyous occasion of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s union.

