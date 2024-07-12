Anant-Radhika Wedding: Mukesh Ambani Delivers An Emotional Speech, Prays For 'Swasthya, Samridhi, Safalta'

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani delivered an emotional speech at the wedding of his younger son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. Addressing the guests, he stated, “To bless Anant and Radhika will be their doting granparents, those who are with us today and those who are in heaven left us.”

Mukesh Ambani added, “Today, I pray to the almighty that Anant and Radhika be so blessed that life together be filled with sukh, swasthya, samridhi and safalta. Happiness, health, prosperity and sucess.”

The first photos of Radhika Ambani as a bride were also released. She looked stunning in a beige lehenga designed by the renowned duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Stylist Rhea Kapoor shared the pictures, captioning them, “A Fairytale Come to Life – Radhika Merchant wears Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her wedding ceremony to Anant Ambani.” Radhika’s outfit is Abu Sandeep’s detailed take on ‘Panetar,’ the Gujarati tradition where brides wear red and white.

