Sunday, January 19, 2025
Mumbai Police Arrests Vijay Das – Know All About The Man Who Stabbed The Bollywood Actor

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra apartment early Sunday, sustaining multiple stab wounds, including to his thoracic spine. He was quickly rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. The suspect, identified as Vijay Das, a restaurant waiter, was arrested by Mumbai Police in Thane.

In the early hours of Sunday, Mumbai Police arrested a man named Vijay Das in Maharashtra’s Thane district in connection with the alleged attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra apartment. The actor was stabbed multiple times and was immediately rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for treatment. He suffered significant injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

Who Is Vijay Das?

According to the Mumbai Police, Vijay Das, a restaurant waiter, has confessed to carrying out the attack on Saif Ali Khan. However, initial reports suggested that the suspect went by the name Bijoy Das, but he later revealed his true identity as Mohammed Sajjad. Authorities are currently verifying his real name.

A press briefing regarding the incident is scheduled to take place at 9 am on Sunday at the DCP Zone IX office, where police will share further details about the investigation into the assault.

