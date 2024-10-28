Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

David Fincher is set to develop a new English-language series in the *Squid Game* universe for Netflix, expanding on the hit show's success ahead of its Season 2 premiere.

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!
The highly acclaimed Netflix series Squid Game has captured global attention since its debut, and it appears that its universe is poised for significant expansion. Sources from Deadline indicate that renowned director David Fincher is in talks to develop a new English-language series set within the Squid Game universe, with a tentative commitment to the project in 2025.

As fans eagerly await the premiere of Squid Game Season 2, set to launch in December, speculation surrounding the franchise’s future has been rampant. While viewers are counting down the days until they can return to the intense world crafted by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the prospect of an additional series adds a new layer of excitement. Although the specifics of Fincher’s involvement remain under wraps, the collaboration promises to infuse a fresh perspective into the Squid Game narrative.

The Expansion of the Squid Game Universe

This forthcoming project will be the first scripted offshoot of the Squid Game franchise, though Netflix has already ventured into expanding the universe through other formats. The unscripted series Squid Game: The Challenge has been renewed for a second season, and a video game adaptation is also in development. The anticipated Fincher series marks the first English-language scripted project in this universe, joining the original Korean-language thriller that captured the hearts of millions.

David Fincher’s Unique Vision

Known for his masterful storytelling and exploration of dark themes, Fincher’s work has consistently resonated with audiences. His previous projects, such as Fight Club and Gone Girl, have delved into the human psyche and societal issues, much like the unsettling themes present in Squid Game. The connection between Squid Game and Fincher’s 1997 thriller The Game is particularly noteworthy, as both narratives involve real-life individuals unwittingly drawn into life-altering challenges.

Fincher has been associated with Netflix for several years, having played a pivotal role in the streaming platform’s transition into original programming with the hit series House of Cards. He is also credited with creating the cult favorite Mindhunter and serving as an executive producer for the Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death & Robots. His extensive experience and distinctive style make him an ideal choice for developing a new series within the Squid Game framework.

Future Prospects and Production Plans

While discussions around the series are still in their infancy, the anticipation surrounding Fincher’s potential involvement signals Netflix’s ongoing commitment to expanding the Squid Game franchise. Given that the original series continues to be Netflix’s most popular offering, with six Primetime Emmy wins and numerous nominations, the stakes are high for any new projects in this universe.

Fincher’s approach to storytelling, combined with the intense narrative of Squid Game, holds the promise of an intriguing and captivating series. Although specific details regarding the plot and characters remain undisclosed, it is rumored that the new series will likely take place in the United States, broadening the scope of the franchise.

MUST READ | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?

Filed under

David Fincher Netflix Squid game Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Are Russia, China, And Cuba Spreading Disinformation On U.S. Hurricane Relief Efforts?

Are Russia, China, And Cuba Spreading Disinformation On U.S. Hurricane Relief Efforts?

Why Did Man City Star Erling Haaland Skip The Ballon d’Or Ceremony?

Why Did Man City Star Erling Haaland Skip The Ballon d’Or Ceremony?

Barcelona’s Rising Star Lamine Yamal Earns 2024 Kopa Trophy

Barcelona’s Rising Star Lamine Yamal Earns 2024 Kopa Trophy

Chris Pratt And Son Jack, 12, Go Wild As Dodgers Defeat Yankees In World Series Game

Chris Pratt And Son Jack, 12, Go Wild As Dodgers Defeat Yankees In World Series...

Watch: Joe Biden Casts His Vote For Kamala Harris In Delaware

Watch: Joe Biden Casts His Vote For Kamala Harris In Delaware

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan,

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox