Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?

Kartik Aaryan, alongside Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, is gearing up to bring the excitement with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, hitting theaters on November 1.

The film will go head-to-head at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, raising expectations for both films to be major successes. With a substantial production budget of 150 crore, Kartik has reportedly claimed a significant portion of it.

How Much Is Kartik Aaryan’s Fee for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

For this latest installment in the popular horror-comedy series, Kartik is said to have raised his fee significantly. Reports suggest he is earning between 45–50 crore as the lead, marking a remarkable 233% increase from his previous 15 crore payment for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which he played Rooh Baba.

Vidya Balan And Madhuri Dixit’s Compensation For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya Balan, who played the iconic Manjulika in the original film, is back and reportedly being paid 10 crore for this role—400% higher than the 2 crore Tabu received for her part in the previous movie. Madhuri Dixit, also starring in the film, is said to be earning between 5–8 crore, and their rendition of “Ami Je Tomar” is already making waves.

Triptii Dimri’s Earnings for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

New addition Triptii Dimri is being compensated around 80 lakh for her role, a smaller sum compared to the 4 crore paid to Kiara Advani for her part in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The cast’s combined pay reportedly amounts to between 65–68 crore out of the total 150 crore budget, with Kartik Aaryan receiving around 33% of the total allocation.