Nita Ambani Dazzles In Reworn Kundan Necklace & Emerald Green Lehenga At Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Celebration

Anant Ambani recently celebrated his marriage to Radhika Merchant in a series of lavish events, starting with a traditional Shiv Shakti puja and a mehendi ceremony at their Mumbai home. The pre-wedding festivities, held on July 12, drew a star-studded crowd, but it was a warm moment involving Nita Ambani that captured attention.

Nita Ambani, the groom’s mother, turned heads with her stunning outfit designed by the renowned Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wore a dazzling peacock emerald green tharad lehenga, intricately embroidered with soni work and adorned with tiny mirrors that sparkled as she moved. The lehenga was complemented by a royal blue satin silk dupatta and a golden blouse embellished with silver threadwork. A matching chandan haar added a regal touch to her ensemble.

Her look was completed with glamorous makeup and a chic French bun hairstyle. The highlight of her outfit was a magnificent kundan diamond and gold necklace, along with matching earrings and bangles, which she previously wore at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding events, adding a touch of timeless elegance.

The ceremony also saw the presence of notable guests like Mona Mehta, Shloka Mehta Ambani’s mother, who dazzled in a vibrant red sari, and Swati Piramal, Anand Piramal’s mother, who exuded grace in a sequined mauve sari.

The wedding celebrations officially kicked off on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah ceremony, where guests adhered to a traditional Indian dress code. The festivities continued on July 13 with the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, also featuring traditional attire. The grand finale will be the Mangal Utsav reception on July 14, where guests are invited to wear chic Indian outfits. All events are taking place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, ensuring a truly spectacular celebration.

