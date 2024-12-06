Home
Friday, December 6, 2024
we-woman

‘No More Benefit Shows In Telangana’, Says Cinematography Minister Venkata Reddy

Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy halts benefit shows in the state following a tragic stampede, prioritizing public safety over traditional movie events.

‘No More Benefit Shows In Telangana’, Says Cinematography Minister Venkata Reddy

In a crucial move following a tragic incident at Sandhya 70 mm theater in Hyderabad, Telangana’s Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy has announced that the state will no longer permit benefit shows for movie releases. The decision comes after the tragic stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2, which claimed the lives of a woman and her child. In the wake of this incident, Reddy emphasized that granting permissions for such benefit shows would no longer be appropriate, citing public safety as a top priority.

While the move has garnered support from many concerned citizens and officials, some argue that with stricter security measures in place, such accidents could be prevented in the future. Benefit shows, which typically occur before regular screenings to boost initial box-office collections, have long been a tradition in the Telugu film industry. However, this sudden shift in policy is likely to stir debate within the industry.

MUST READ: Manipur Police and CRPF Arrest Three KCP (PWG) Cadres In Major Anti-Insurgency Operation

The impact of this decision on movie openings remains to be seen, with experts suggesting that the regulation could potentially affect opening-day box office collections, which often benefit from the excitement and early viewership generated by these special shows. Still, the priority remains the safety of the public and ensuring that such tragic incidents do not occur again.

Komatireddy’s announcement highlights the balancing act between preserving traditions and ensuring the well-being of the audience, especially in an industry where large crowds and hype are common for major movie releases. It remains to be seen how movie producers, theater owners, and the government will work together to address safety concerns in the future, but for now, the halt to benefit shows reflects a step toward reform and accountability in Telangana’s cinema culture.

ALSO READ: Mahaparinirvan Diwas: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi And Other Leaders Honor Dr. BR Ambedkar

Benefit Shows Cinema Cinematography telangana

