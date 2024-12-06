Manipur Police and CRPF Arrest Three KCP (PWG) Cadres In Major Anti-Insurgency Operation

In a major success for security forces, Manipur Police and CRPF arrested three KCP (PWG) cadres in Imphal West District, recovering illegal arms and extortion-related materials, marking a significant strike against insurgent activities.

In a significant operation aimed at curbing insurgent activities, a joint team of the Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) successfully apprehended three cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive War Group) [KCP (PWG)] on Thursday. The arrests, made in the Phayeng area of Imphal West District, signal a critical blow to insurgent networks operating in the region.

The three individuals arrested were identified as Laishram Kenjit Singh (36), Md Abdul Matalif (37), and Laishram Langamba Meitei (28). These suspects, part of the extremist faction, were detained during a well-coordinated operation by security forces.

As part of the operation, authorities seized a country-made 9mm pistol, four live rounds of ammunition, and additional incriminating items such as demand letters targeting local businesses and residents. The most startling discovery was a hidden workshop used for the illegal manufacture of firearms. The facility was found in the Kangchup area, and it’s believed to be a crucial part of the insurgents’ weapon-making operations.

Preliminary investigations have linked the arrested individuals to a series of extortion schemes aimed at extracting money from local businesses and residents. The trio’s involvement in these criminal activities has been confirmed, with further probes underway to locate their accomplices and dismantle the larger insurgent network.

A senior police official expressed, “The recovery of a firearms workshop and the arrest of these operatives reflects the seriousness of insurgent activities in the region. Our ongoing operation against these networks is aimed at restoring peace and ensuring the safety of the people.”

Manipur’s security forces continue their efforts to neutralize insurgent groups that have plagued the state for years. Authorities have also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior to assist in maintaining peace and security.

