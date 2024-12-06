Home
Friday, December 6, 2024
Farmers Protest: Security Tightened At Delhi-Haryana Border Ahead Of Foot March Of Despite Prohibitory Orders

A group of 101 farmers led by Sarwan Singh Pandher is set to begin a foot march to Delhi, demanding legal guarantees for MSP and justice for Lakhimpur Kheri victims, despite government resistance and heavy security at the Shambhu border.

In a determined move, a group of 101 farmers is set to begin a foot march from the Shambhu border protest site to Delhi at 1 pm on Friday. The announcement was made on Thursday by farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, despite the Ambala district administration urging the farmers to reconsider their plan. The administration has invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prohibiting gatherings of five or more people, and has asked them to await permission from Delhi Police.

During a press conference at the Shambhu border, Pandher reaffirmed the farmers’ decision to march. “The jatha will march towards Delhi. The government can do what they want,” he said firmly. He also stressed that any attempt by the government to stop the march would be considered a ‘moral victory’ for the farmers, pointing out that leaders at the Centre and in states had previously stated that there would be no objection if the farmers did not bring tractor-trolleys to the protest.

The farmers’ demand for justice has grown louder as they fight for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for crops, a farm debt waiver, pensions for farmers and laborers, and justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. They are also calling for the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation for the families of farmers who died during the 2020-21 farmers’ agitation.

The foot march is set to be led by farmer leaders such as Satnam Singh Pannu, Surinder Singh Chautala, Surjit Singh Phul, and Baljinder Singh. However, the deputy commissioner has placed restrictions on processions and gatherings until further notice. In response, central paramilitary forces and multi-layer barricades have been deployed at the Haryana side of the border, anticipating the march.

In addition to these growing tensions, SKM leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues his fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border, further intensifying the protest.

The government’s resistance to the march and the heavy security presence signals the critical nature of the farmers’ demands and the urgency they feel in seeking justice.

Filed under

farmers protest Sarwan Singh Pandher Shambhu border

