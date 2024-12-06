Green Tribunal Warns Of Health Hazards For Maha Kumbh Pilgrims Due To Polluted Ganga

The National Green Tribunal warns that untreated sewage flowing into the Ganga could affect the health of millions of pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a stern warning regarding the potential health risks to millions of pilgrims visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. With the event just around the corner, starting January 14, 2024, the NGT expressed grave concern about the ongoing discharge of untreated sewage into the Ganga river. In its recent ruling, the tribunal underlined the importance of taking immediate steps to prevent sewage from flowing into the river, especially considering the millions who will bathe in the Ganga during the 40-day fair.

The NGT was responding to a plea highlighting the discharge of sewage from 50 drains into the Ganga along an eight-kilometer stretch from Rasulabad to the Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Despite the high-powered committee (HPC) under the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary being tasked with submitting a report on remedial actions, the NGT found the committee’s actions unsatisfactory, having failed to provide the necessary report on time.

The tribunal called the pollution issue “time-sensitive,” emphasizing that the health and well-being of the millions of pilgrims depend on immediate action to prevent untreated sewage from entering the river. While the NGT had expected more prompt measures, it gave the state authorities a final chance, granting just a week to submit the required report, criticizing the delay and lack of action so far.

As the NGT presses for action, the clock is ticking toward the Maha Kumbh, which is expected to draw an estimated 85 million visitors. The tribunal’s ruling aims to ensure that pilgrims can partake in the sacred bath without fear of health complications caused by pollution.

