Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Uttar Pradesh To Launch E-Vehicle Booking Portal Ahead Of Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh to launch an online e-rickshaw booking portal for Mahakumbh Mela 2025, promoting a "Green Mahakumbh" initiative.

Uttar Pradesh To Launch E-Vehicle Booking Portal Ahead Of Mahakumbh 2025

In a move to promote sustainability and convenience, the Uttar Pradesh government will introduce an online portal for booking e-rickshaws and e-autos ahead of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. The initiative, part of the state’s “Green Mahakumbh” project, aims to provide eco-friendly and affordable travel options for the estimated 45 crore devotees attending the event.

Bookings for these app-based e-vehicles will commence on December 15, offering fixed-rate services at key locations like railway stations, bus stands, airports, and hotels. The vehicles will be equipped with GPS tracking, and the fare will be calculated transparently on a per-kilometer basis. Comfy E Mobility, a Uttar Pradesh-based startup, will manage the project, ensuring trained, verified drivers, with additional training in Google Voice Assistance for seamless communication.

The portal will also feature a “Pink Taxi” service, exclusively operated by women drivers, providing a safer travel option. In addition to this, over 7,000 roadway buses, 550 shuttle buses, and 3,000 trains, including 1,000 additional services, will facilitate transportation during the Mahakumbh Mela. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that this initiative not only enhances travel convenience but also aligns with the broader goal of environmental conservation.

Manu Gupta, founder of Comfy E Mobility, highlighted the platform’s role in offering safe, eco-friendly travel while creating employment opportunities. CEO RK Chauhan added that the initiative symbolizes cultural awareness and environmental responsibility.

ALSO READ: Get Ready For Maha Kumbh 2025, QR Coded Vehicle Passes For Hassle-Free Movement

Filed under

e-rickshaw online booking E-Vehicle Booking Portal Green Mahakumbh initiative Mahakumbh 2025 Uttar Pradesh

