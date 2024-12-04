Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tension In Rajya Sabha As Opposition MPs Push For Action On Unfulfilled MSP Promises To Farmers

Opposition MPs raised the issue of unmet MSP promises in Rajya Sabha, demanding discussion on it. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticized the government for not fulfilling the promised MSP.

Tension In Rajya Sabha As Opposition MPs Push For Action On Unfulfilled MSP Promises To Farmers

The Minimum Support Price for farmers again featured as a point of debate as opposition Members of Parliament raised concerns about unfulfilled promises to the agricultural community in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Opposition MPs were very vocal and demanding that the house discuss this critical issue, even threatening to send all other business in the house to a backburner if the discussion on the farmers’ plight was not held. However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman rejected this motion for an immediate debate under Rule 267.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari On Farmer’s Issues

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari strongly addressed the House and narrated that the farmers or “Annadaata” were being mishandled and neglected. Tiwiari said that “The God of the earth, Annadaata is being beaten with sticks”, referring to the sufferings of farmers who are not getting the promised MSP on their crops.

Tiwari has stressed that even the promise made by the government, regarding fulfilling the MSP commitment, is yet to be seen and because of which farmers have become disappointed.

Adding weight to the call for redressal of the farmers’ demands, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had earlier raised his concerns over the government’s stand on the issue. On Tuesday, Dhankhar had questioned Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the government’s failure to hold meaningful talks with farmers, especially regarding promises made to them.

In the middle of a public function, he said, “Agriculture Minister, every moment is important for you. I request you, and as the person holding the second highest post under the Constitution of India, I urge you to please tell me, was any promise made to the farmer, and why was that promise not fulfilled?”

Opposition MPs Seek Action On Farmers’ MSP Promise

On Wednesday, Pramod Tiwari once again took the floor, urging the Rajya Sabha Chairman to instruct the government to fulfill its promises to the farmers. He specifically demanded an answer from the government regarding the status of the MSP for crops, which remains a significant issue for India’s agricultural community. His comments were supported by several Congress and opposition MPs, who also wanted to voice their opinions on the matter.

However, the Chairman expressed his displeasure with the opposition’s late interest in discussing farmers’ issues, pointing out the contradiction in their approach.

As if to fulfill their demand, the opposition parties issued notice for discussions on issues including the farmers’ MSP problems, the aftermath of cyclone in Tamil Nadu and the violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. However, the Chairman pointed out that while these issues had only been brought up recently, they were not raised when notices for discussions were filed on other topics during the last five days of proceedings.

He was of the opinion that the opposition was showing “crocodile tears” over the farmers’ issue since such concerns were not made in earlier discussions.

Unfulfilled MSP Promise

MSP has been a bone of contention between the government and farmers for several years. Even after assurance from the government, the farmers have been facing difficulties in getting a fair price for their produce. This lack of fulfillment has led to widespread protests, particularly in the context of crop failures and economic hardship. Growing frustration among farmers has escalated the need for serious and immediate dialogue on the MSP issue.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court Transfers Investigation of Criminal Cases Against West Bengal BJP Leader to CBI

Filed under

Farmer protest MSP Promises national news rajya sabha

Advertisement

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis To Take Oath Tomorrow As Maharashtra CM

Devendra Fadnavis To Take Oath Tomorrow As Maharashtra CM

India-China Relations Improving After LAC Disengagement, Says Jaishankar

India-China Relations Improving After LAC Disengagement, Says Jaishankar

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha Jokes About Work-Life Balance After 2 AM Meeting Post

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha Jokes About Work-Life Balance After 2 AM Meeting Post

‘Ek Hai To Safe H’: Devendra Fadnavis On Being Announced As Maharashtra CM

‘Ek Hai To Safe H’: Devendra Fadnavis On Being Announced As Maharashtra CM

Know How Two Planets Decide Venue For Mahakumbh Mela

Know How Two Planets Decide Venue For Mahakumbh Mela

Entertainment

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million In One Year

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope You F**kin Burn In Hell’

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox