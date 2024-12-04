Tension In Rajya Sabha As Opposition MPs Push For Action On Unfulfilled MSP Promises To Farmers

Opposition MPs raised the issue of unmet MSP promises in Rajya Sabha, demanding discussion on it. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticized the government for not fulfilling the promised MSP.

The Minimum Support Price for farmers again featured as a point of debate as opposition Members of Parliament raised concerns about unfulfilled promises to the agricultural community in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Opposition MPs were very vocal and demanding that the house discuss this critical issue, even threatening to send all other business in the house to a backburner if the discussion on the farmers’ plight was not held. However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman rejected this motion for an immediate debate under Rule 267.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari On Farmer’s Issues

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari strongly addressed the House and narrated that the farmers or “Annadaata” were being mishandled and neglected. Tiwiari said that “The God of the earth, Annadaata is being beaten with sticks”, referring to the sufferings of farmers who are not getting the promised MSP on their crops.

Tiwari has stressed that even the promise made by the government, regarding fulfilling the MSP commitment, is yet to be seen and because of which farmers have become disappointed.

Adding weight to the call for redressal of the farmers’ demands, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had earlier raised his concerns over the government’s stand on the issue. On Tuesday, Dhankhar had questioned Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the government’s failure to hold meaningful talks with farmers, especially regarding promises made to them.

In the middle of a public function, he said, “Agriculture Minister, every moment is important for you. I request you, and as the person holding the second highest post under the Constitution of India, I urge you to please tell me, was any promise made to the farmer, and why was that promise not fulfilled?”

Opposition MPs Seek Action On Farmers’ MSP Promise

On Wednesday, Pramod Tiwari once again took the floor, urging the Rajya Sabha Chairman to instruct the government to fulfill its promises to the farmers. He specifically demanded an answer from the government regarding the status of the MSP for crops, which remains a significant issue for India’s agricultural community. His comments were supported by several Congress and opposition MPs, who also wanted to voice their opinions on the matter.

However, the Chairman expressed his displeasure with the opposition’s late interest in discussing farmers’ issues, pointing out the contradiction in their approach.

As if to fulfill their demand, the opposition parties issued notice for discussions on issues including the farmers’ MSP problems, the aftermath of cyclone in Tamil Nadu and the violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. However, the Chairman pointed out that while these issues had only been brought up recently, they were not raised when notices for discussions were filed on other topics during the last five days of proceedings.

He was of the opinion that the opposition was showing “crocodile tears” over the farmers’ issue since such concerns were not made in earlier discussions.

Unfulfilled MSP Promise

MSP has been a bone of contention between the government and farmers for several years. Even after assurance from the government, the farmers have been facing difficulties in getting a fair price for their produce. This lack of fulfillment has led to widespread protests, particularly in the context of crop failures and economic hardship. Growing frustration among farmers has escalated the need for serious and immediate dialogue on the MSP issue.

