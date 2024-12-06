Mahaparinirvan Diwas: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi And Other Leaders Honor Dr. BR Ambedkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with political leaders, paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, marking the 69th death anniversary of the architect of India's Constitution.

On December 6, India observed the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas to honor the death anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, a visionary leader and the architect of the Indian Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to Dr. Ambedkar at the Parliament House Lawns in New Delhi. In a heartfelt post shared on X, PM Modi called Dr. Ambedkar a “beacon of social justice” and praised his relentless fight for equality and human dignity, which continues to inspire generations. He added, “Today, as we remember his contributions, we also reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision.” PM Modi also shared a picture of his visit to Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai earlier this year, a significant site where Dr. Ambedkar was cremated.

On this significant day, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined the Prime Minister in paying their respects. Notably, the Congress President and PM Modi were seen holding hands as a symbol of unity and respect for the revered leader.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds immense significance, not only to commemorate Dr. Ambedkar’s death but also to reflect on his immense contributions to social justice, equality, and the upliftment of marginalized communities. A fighter against caste-based discrimination, Dr. Ambedkar was also a champion of women’s and workers’ rights.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, also paid tribute to the late leader. As the nation remembers Dr. Ambedkar’s transformative legacy, Mahaparinirvan Diwas serves as a reminder of his fight for justice, equality, and social reform, values that continue to resonate across generations.

