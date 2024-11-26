Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Says, ‘Don’t Want EVMs, Bring Back Ballot Papers’ Following Defeat In Maharashtra Elections Results

After Haryana, Congress and its allies have faced a crushing defeat in Maharashtra, where party leaders called the results ‘unexpectable’ alleging tampering of EVMs.

Speaking at the ‘Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan’ event on Tuesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urges oppositions to unite and demand the return of ballot papers in elections.

After Haryana, Congress and its allies have faced a crushing defeat in Maharashtra, where party leaders called the  results ‘unexpectable’ alleging tampering of EVMs. However, on the flip side, in Jharkhand Congress-JMM has secured a victory.

Kharge ‘Bring Back Ballot People’

“We don’t want EVMs; we want voting on ballot paper,” said the 82-year-old Congress chief.

He alleged that the votes of poor and marginalized communities were being “wasted” under the EVM system. Kharge suggested that Congress launch a campaign akin to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, to raise awareness and pressure authorities for a change.

Supreme Court Has Denied PIL to Bring Back Ballots

The remarks were made by Kharge on the same day when the Supreme Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a return to ballot paper voting.

The court said that allegations of EVM tampering emerge only after electoral losses. “When you lose, EVMs are tampered with; when you win, EVMs are fine,” a bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and PB Varale said while rejecting the plea.

Election Commission Defends EVMs

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reaffirmed the fact that EVMs are foolproof and safe and that the possibility of hacking is ruled out because the machines are not part of any external network.

Congress has been alleging that no free and fair elections are being conducted and EVM tampering in elections, however, amid these allegations both SC and Election commission have defended EVMs.

ALSO READ: Mic Off Karo, Mai Bolunga’: Rahul Gandhi Claims At Constitution Day

 

BALLOT PAPER congress EVMs mallikarjun kharge
